Zoe Saldana reflected on what it will be like to make Star Trek 4 without Anton Yelchin

Although the announcement would have taken a large part of the cast by surprise, it is already a fact that a new Star Trek movie is advancing hand in hand with JJ Abrams and most of the actors who appeared in Star Trek Beyond and it is that although it is expected that this new tape counts, evidently that production will not be able to include Anton Yelchin.

The actor who played Pavel Chekov in the most recent Star Trek movies passed away in 2016 and now, as part of an interview with ETZoe Saldana remarked that it will not be easy to work on this new film without him.

“We are excited. Obviously it’s bittersweet because we’re meeting for the fourth time and one of us is no longer with us with Anton’s passing, but we honestly feel like coming back and keeping the Star Trek family together is a way to really keep him alive in our thoughts and our hearts because he was a huge fan, and he was an artist so dedicated to his craft and also to Star Trek. So it would be great to go back to work and get to, you know, be together with the gang.” said the actress.

So far the production plan does not contemplate replacing Yelchin as Chekov, so we will have to wait to see how the film will address the character’s absence and if in some way or another the actor will be honored.