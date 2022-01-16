News

Zoe Saldana remembers Britney Spears: “On the set of Crossroads she was so helpful, she’s a kind soul”

In a recent Access Hollywood interview, Zoe Saldaña praised Britney Spears for her character and performance in Crossroads.

Zoe Saldaña, speaking to an Access Hollywood reporter about new installments in its hit franchises, “Guardians of the Galaxy” And “Avatar“he praised Britney Spears and his incredible performance in Crossroads – The Roads of Life, which celebrates its 20th anniversary.

I have to say I was very nervous before filming started but all my fears disappeared immediately after our first meeting. “La Saldaña explained.”She was … she was so helpful, a kind soul, a really positive spirit. We quickly developed a great understanding and she was very open with me. ”

Her performance was incredible but the most impressive thing is that she as a person, even after all this time, is still like that. I am very proud of Britney for deciding to take back her life and defend herself against what was a very abusive situation. Hearing her voice today, hearing her speak of ‘her’ truth is very powerful. “concluded the actress.

Crossroads – The Roads of Life is a 2002 film, directed by Tamra Davis and written by Shonda Rhimes, which represents the film debut of the American singer Britney Spears. In the US, the film received mixed reviews; The Hollywood Reporter, for example, reported: “Davis heads a low-budget production that is refreshingly unassuming. ”


