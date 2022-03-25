Zoe Saldana revealed how her love for mate was born and how Argentines influenced it

Through his Argentine account, Netflix shared a fun video in which the actress of Dominican origin Zoe Saldana tells her love for the Argentine mate. “Surely you knew that Zoe Saldana, of the adam project, is a fan of mate, but surely you did not know where that fanaticism comes from. Here she tells you herself while she shows you how she prepares it, ”she says in the video caption.

Apparently, the Latin American actress based in the United States has known mate since she was a girl. “When I was young and still living in the Dominican Republic, I had some friends who were Chilean and Argentine and they went to the same school as me”. Thus, between examination and examination, Saldana took a certain taste: “The first time I tried it felt so awake and I did so well in an exam that I credited the good result to mate”.

Later, when she finished school, she abandoned the custom but every once in a while she drank mate with her friends. About ten years later, the actress was reunited with the traditional drink and now she has become a fan. “It wasn’t until I met a make-up artist, who is now my make-up artist, whose name is Vera Steimberg, who is a ‘super boluda’ from Buenos Aires, that I came back and was able to meet again my romance with mate”, he tells in the video as he begins to show how a good mate should be prepared.

“I like it a lot. I enjoy the fact that each person has their individual method of making their mate. Since Vera is very chush, so she puts a cloth filter on it because she is a very organic lady. I have already learned that when you serve it you should support it in the other palm of your hand to remove the dust from it. I know that we put the calimete -bombilla- as we say in the Dominican Republic.”

Zoe also revealed in the video that she prefers sweet matte: “I like it with a little sugar, if I add it, I can drink a lot of mate. But if I don’t add sugar, I only drink a little and that’s enough because the bitterness of the mate makes me tired very quickly.”

Among the tricks that her makeup artist taught her to drink a good mate is that the water should never boil. “Another thing I learned is not to pour the water completely up to the top, but to leave a little dry yerba. I try not to burn my mouth, but whenever I make it myself, I end up getting burned. It is not like that with Vera that she prepares some spectacular mates”.