Zoe Saldana reveals Gamora’s secrets to us

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will conclude a very important IP of the Marvel Studios: the galactic Avengers, in fact, have brought, thanks to the surreal and ambitious touch of James Gunn, a lot of success at the House of Ideas and therefore we hope that the third and last film of the saga closes the adventures of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and shareholders. In all this, the filming of the realization that should arrive, except for delays, next year in cinemas all over the world, is going on relentlessly.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is still for the most part shrouded in mystery, although we know that within the feature film a character already introduced in one of the scenes after the closing credits of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 or Adam Warlock. We also know that one of the actors featured within the series Peacemaker, also made by James Gunn, will also have a fundamental role in the aforementioned film. In addition to this, absolute zero and in fact we hope to discover news as soon as possible. In the meantime, however, it is right to share a nice video that Zoe Saldana, which he interprets Gamora, shared on his personal Instagram profile.

This is a behind-the-scenes footage from the shooting of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which shows the actress taking off her makeup from Gamora, in fact, to return to everyday life. The funny video, accompanied by relaxing music, is paralleled with the shooting of an animal that soaps and washes itself and the effect is really hilarious (you can find it above). Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 should see the light in May 2023 unless there are some slippages due to some production delays.

