Zoe Saldaña saw the first minutes of the long-awaited Avatar 2 and said this between tears

After more than a decade, Avatar will return to theaters end of this 2022 with your expected sequelwhich will leave the way clear for three more moviesextending until 2028.

The story of Avatar in the imposing pandora planet caused a sensation. He received nine Oscar nominationsincluding Best film. In addition, James Cameron’s film became the highest grossing film in history, although it lost ground years later with Avengers: Endgame, then regained his place at the top. In the last moment Cameron has been sharing news about the film and its sequels, one of the most recent is that the Avatar 2 will arrive at cinemas on December 16 this year.

Actress Zoe Saldaña was recently interviewed for her new movie, The Adam Project. During the talk with the journalist Kevin McCarthyZoe was asked about Avatar 2. The actress confessed that was able to see 20 minutes of the footage, which was apparently completed at the end of last year. According to the star Guardians of the Galaxywhat he saw moved her to tears.

The adventures of Neytiri and Jake still have a lot to tell.

“I can choke just talking about it, because I only got to watch 20 minutes of the second installment just before it ended last year. And I was speechless, I was moved to tears. One thing no one really knows about Jim (Cameron) is that he’s also a big crybaby. This story is going to be compelling. Avatar 2 is definitely a jump from Avatar 1, so I think you really have to prepare for it, but it’s going to be an adventure you won’t forget.Zoe commented.

To add more hype to the situation, Saldaña gave details about how the shooting of the underwater scenes. It is worth remembering that Avatar 2 Will lead to Neytiri (zoe) and jake sully (Sam Worthington) to explore beyond the mainland of Pandora. According to Saldaña, Cameron has spent many years working with technology to figure out exactly how to pull off the underwater scenes, with Zoe even revealing that James managed to come up with a system that makes those shots more convincing.

It will be a matter of waiting a little longer for the official material of the film to begin to arrive, such as images and mainly the trailer.

