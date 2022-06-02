Zoe Saldaña says she cried watching 20 minutes of Avatar 2, “it will be an unforgettable adventure”

Zoe Saldana has the privilege of being part of the two highest grossing movies of all time, Avatar (83%) and Avengers: Endgame (95%), and was recently in one of Netflix’s new hits, The Adam Project (70 %). The actress will return in Avatar 2 in the role of Neytiri, and although the premiere of the film has been postponed several times, it seems that something amazing awaits us, because Saldaña has already seen the first 20 minutes and tears ran down her eyes.

You may also like: James Cameron regrets being so harsh on set

The first installment of Avatar it was a project that also took a long time to come true, James Cameron wrote the script in 1994, but had to wait for the technology to advance enough, and in 2009, he surprised the world with the visual effects created by Weta Digital, a New Zealand company co-founded by Peter Jackson, director of the trilogy of The Lord of the rings.

It is expected that Avatar 2 arrives in theaters this December, but we will have to be vigilant in case a new problem arises and it is postponed again. In a recent interview with Zoe Saldana With Kevin McCarthy, the actress talked about what she could see of the film at the end of last year, and besides that it made her cry, she promises that it will be an unforgettable adventure (via ScreenRant):

I can choke just talking about it, because I only got to watch 20 minutes of the second installment just before the year ended, last year. And I was speechless, I was moved to tears. One thing no one really knows about Jim [Cameron] is that Jim is also a big crybaby, so… [risas] […] This story is going to be moving. Avatar 2 is definitely a leap from Avatar 1, so I think you really have to prepare for it, but it’s going to be an adventure you won’t forget.

Also read: Eternals: Chloé Zhao says the negative reviews were due to her doing independent films

james cameron has given some science fiction gems such as Terminator (100%) and Aliens (98%), but with Avatar managed to offer an impressive visual spectacle. The plot is Manichean and derivative, since it was not in vain compared to Pocahontas (56%), but seeing it on the big screen in 3D was quite an experience for the public.

Continue reading the story

Admittedly, despite its popularity, the science fiction genre is not usually as successful at the box office as one might think. Franchises like Star Wars or Avatar fit better into the sub-genre known as Space Opera, and harder sci-fi works like Blade Runner 2049 (88%) or Annihilation (84%) are often huge box office flops.

Cameron, however, is aware that the aftermath of Avatar they are not assured of success; They come at a time when the film exhibition industry is affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and when public tastes have changed, superheroes now dominate the box office. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly In December, the filmmaker stated the following:

The big question is: ‘will we make some fucking money?’ Big, expensive movies have to make a lot of money. We are in a new world, post-COVID, post-streaming. Those numbers may never be seen again. Who knows? It’s all one big roll of the dice.

Zoe SaldanaFor his part, he will also return in the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy, which will be his fifth appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after the two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Avengers: Infinity War (79%) and Avengers :Endgame (95%).

Don’t leave without reading: Marvel Studios supports the LGBTQ community and rebels against Disney for “Don’t Say Gay” law