Zoe Saldaña takes a break from superhero movies and plunges into romance with From Scratch

Last Monday the atmosphere of Bella Italia was breathed in Hollywood with the launch of the new series on the Netflix streaming platform entitled “From Scratch”.

This romantic drama is based on Tembi Locke’s New York Times bestselling memoir “From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home” and tells the story of a young student from Texas, USA, who travels to Italy to study and get involved in the world of the arts, but fate also leads her to meet the love of her life.

Amahle “Amy” Wheeler falls in love with Lino, a Sicilian chef, who unfortunately ends up facing health problems, so the couple’s future is threatened. This situation, in the midst of the love they have for each other, makes the two families come together despite their cultural differences.

This story of romance and drama stars the star of Hollywood blockbuster productions such as Avatar, Avengers: Infinity War, Star Trek and Guardians of the Galaxy, Zoe Saldaña, who is moving away from superhero adventure movies for now to return to the human characters that fit very well with the young actress of Dominican descent who throughout her screen career has participated in productions such as Burning Palms, La Terminal, Premium, Colombiana, The Skeptic, Ritmo Total and many more.

Although at first glance “From Scratch” could be considered as just another romantic series on the Netflix platform, the truth is that this limited series will also be addressing, beyond simple romance, other very serious topics such as dealing with illness and death. cultural clash between two families from different worlds, whose situations develop over eight episodes.

Zoe Saldaña, who in real life lives in Italy and is married to an Italian artist, said that she identifies with her character, since she was also born in the United States like Amy, while her husband, Marco Perego, is Italian at Just like the protagonist of this story. Zoe and Marco have been married since 2013 and have three children: Zen and twins Cy and Bowie.

The premiere was held on Monday at the Netflix Tudum Theater in Hollywood with the presence of Zoe Saldaña, in addition to the producer of the series Reese Witherspoon and part of the cast.

Cisley Saldaña Nazario, Zoe Saldaña and Mariel Saldaña Nazario attend Netflix’s From Scratch Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Netflix)

During that meeting we were able to talk with Zoe Saldaña who said that From Scratch “is a very beautiful series that is based on the real life of a lady named Tembi Locke, where she moves to Italy to study art, but not only ends with a ‘degree’ but also with an Italian husband, Sicilian specifically, and she begins to have a very beautiful life and there are challenges that they are going to have to fight”, advanced the 44-year-old actress.

(From left to right) Eugenio Mastrandrea as Lino Ortolano, Zoe Saldana as Amy Wheeler, Judith Scott as Maxine Wheeler, Keith David as Hershel Wheeler in a scene from “From Scratch.” (Aaron Epstein/Netflix)

“It is a series that is full of love, it is full of a lot of delicious Italian food that we all already know that Italian cuisine is excellent. There are many moments of joy, moments of sadness, but in the end there is a very positive message that love triumphs all”, added the young woman born in Passaic, New Jersey.

The Netflix original series that will hit the streaming screen this October 21, is produced by Reese Witherspoon, Nzingha Stewart, Cisley Saldaña Nazario and features performances by Eugenio Mastrandrea, Keith David, Danielle Deadwyler, Judith Scott, Kellita Smith, Lucia Sardo, and Paride Benassai.

-Collaborated in this report Armando García