Zoe Saldaña talks about her return to the planet ‘Pandora’ in the new film ‘Avatar; The Forna del Agua’

United States.- Zoe Saldaña is as prepared as we are for the long-awaited sequel to Avatar’se finally opens in theaters later this year.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

Attendees at the annual fairl CinemaCon saw last week the first images of the film, whose official title is Avatar: The Shape of Water.

It’s exciting and it’s nerve-wracking,” Saldaña, who was on hand to receive the event’s Star of the Year award, tells EW about the arc of the movie. “But it’s also humbling, because the wait is finally over. And we have the opportunity to share something that we love so much with so many people that we know also love it.

The film, which has been 13 years in the making, will bring the public back to the beautiful pandora planet, with Saldaña reprising his role as Neytiri, a native na’vi, and Sam Worthington What Jake Sulli, the human soldier turned na’vi. New additions to the cast include Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Kate Winslet Y Cliff Curtis, among others.

In a pre-recorded message to the audience at CinemaCon, the film’s director, james cameronspoke of the sequel again “pushing the limits of the big screen” using “3D, high dynamic range, high frame rate, higher resolution, and much more reality in our visual effects.”

As in the first film, Saldaña had to undergo a major physical transformation to resemble one of the blue Na’vi. Fortunately, the star is no stranger to transforming into colored aliens, as he also played the totally green one. Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy. But according to Saldaña, the process of becoming a Na’vi is very different from becoming the hero of Marvel.

They require a different kind of sacrifice, but they remain very unique in their own subjective realms,” he explains. “Gamora is a much more traditional approach where you get up at 3 in the morning and go through the whole prosthetic process. And then once you see yourself and you feel Gamora all over you, obviously you transform, you know?” He continues: “And when it comes to Neytiri, it’s more of a practice. It’s months of training, not just rehearsing with your director, but training with movement coaches, and traveling to the jungle and getting to feel what it’s like to make your own. food with all the elements around you. And once you use all of that, you take it to what we call the volume, which is the set, when you shoot under performance capture The actress explains that all of that preparation helped inform her performance, because “this world has to come to life in your imagination.” “Obviously there are reference images, and Jim [Cameron] it always has screens that are alive, and it shows you a very rough version of what the environment is like,” he explains. “But you’ve prepared so much and believe in Pandora so much that it’s not a difficult journey to take.”

That journey will finally hit theaters when Avatar: The Shape of Water opens on December 16. Additionally, the original Avatar movie will be remastered and re-released in theaters on September 23.