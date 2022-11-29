Zoe Saldaña tells Francisca: “I’m very proud of you”

“I am so proud of you… I like to see you, I love everything you do”… Who says all this to Francisca Méndez-Zampogna? Nothing more and nothing less than the actress that the presenter of ‘Despierta América’ always dreamed of, Zoe Saldana.

Invited to the Univision morning show to promote the premiere of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, The actress with Dominican roots did not imagine what she was going to experience, and even less that she would make one of the hosts of the show cry with happiness.

On more than one occasion Francisca told in public that her dream was to meet Zoe Saldañahis compatriot, her mentor without knowing it, that celebrity who inspires and admires her so muchin addition to feeling identified.

And the day came, this Tuesday, November 29, Zoe was invited to the show, but before meeting her live, Her boss, the executive producer and vice president, Luz María Doria, took her by the hand and led her to the actress’s dressing room..

Francisca He knocked on the door before a loud promise: “I’m going to cry”, and he fulfilled it!… As soon as he saw her, he couldn’t stop tears from falling, and even more so when When hugging her, Saldaña repeated in English: “I’m so proud of you.”.

But that was not all, while Zoe told her not to cry, she confessed that she liked everything Francisca did, she asked how old Gennaro was and if he had learned to speak Italian.

Already a little more recovered, but with tears still welling up in her eyes, Francisca asked Zoe a question: “One can reflect so much on you, we love your story where you have come, how does one achieve the things that you have achieved?“…

“Doing what you do, wherever I go, I am my mother’s daughter and my grandmother’s granddaughter. at all times at all times. I am representing the legacy of the matriarchs that brought me here today., point. And wherever I go, facing any challenge, it is so. Because I also come from a very simple family, but very rich in education, culture and class. and that is always what I maintain”, he replied.

One more time, Francisca could not, and did not want to, avoid embracing her to leave within her heart that moment so dreamed ofwhich had even exceeded his dreams.

Of course, then Saldaña was interviewed by Francisca, Karla Martínez and Jessica Rodríguez. Chef Yisus made him a very Dominican breakfast and there was even bachata.

As we told you a few days agoThese types of stories are what makes ‘Despierta América’ the favorite show for Latinos in the United Statesbecause it not only gives the public what they want, but also It also fulfills dreams, those at home and those who receive it in yours.

LOOK AT THE MOMENT OF THE MEETING BETWEEN ZOE SALDAÑA AND FRANCISCA:

