Zoe Saldana told how she got the leading role in “From Scratch”

Actress Zoe Salana revealed to People magazine that Reese Witherspoon directly proposed to her to star in “From Scratch”, an 8-part miniseries that will arrive on Netflix on October 21.

The production, which premiered a trailer on September 15, tells a story as beautiful as it is heartbreaking, a portrait of love through thick and thin.

The fiction is also an adaptation of the 2019 book “From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home” by Tembi Locke. The novel is the true story of the author with her husband.

The story focuses on an American, Amy, who embarks on a trip to Italy, where she falls in love with a chef, Lino, and from there they become a couple.

It is important to note that the star of «Guardians of the Galaxy» served as executive producer as well as the protagonist of «Legally Blonde», who told him, after meeting at a dinner with friends, that she had read the book and that she and her company «Hello Sunshine» would turn it into a project.

It’s a representative story.

“I guess she saw the dynamic between me and my husband Marco and then called me the next day or a week later.” As it happens, the New Jersey native’s husband is also Italian, which helped Zoe empathize with the character and the project in general.

In her conversation with People, Zoe Saldana admitted that at first she was reluctant about the proposal, since she felt a little nervous, however, the emotion of the moving plot prompted her to give the definitive yes.

“I was a little nervous because I was afraid to open my heart to something that I know has an eminent end. When I start reading it I already know how the story of Tembi Locke and Saro ends, but their love, their friendship, their life, their journey, the story of their lives together, is timeless. And that touched me deeply.”

On the other hand, the interpreter, who married Marco Perego in 2013 and with whom she shares three children: Bowie, Zen and Cy, also declared that she can empathize a lot with this story and that is why she loves it.

«I laughed when I read the situations that she (Tembi) recounted being married to an Italian, since she was not Italian. It is something that I live constantly; a saga that never ends. I have learned to love this book very much », she finally pointed out.