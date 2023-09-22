Zoe Saldana turned heads in a stunning plum dress and sky-high heels while attending the Stella Artois event in New York City.





Zoe Saldana caused a stir on the red carpet on Thursday evening when she arrived at ‘The World’s Most Fascinating Dinner’ at Stella Artois in New York City.

The 45-year-old actress — who recently spoke out about her career struggles as a woman of color — turned heads in a dazzling, ruby-colored dress.

The slinky number was sleeveless and tied in with the Crossroads star’s stunning fame as she graced the red carpet with her presence.

The eye-catching dress featured a glittery mesh layer with asymmetric short sleeves and Zoe carried a matching plum purse.

The event was also attended by Ludacris, Matt Damon and Jeremy Allen White, with whom Saldana stars in the beer brand’s latest campaign.

Very good! Zoe Saldana caused a stir on the red carpet Thursday evening when she arrived at ‘The World’s Most Fascinating Dinner’ at Stella Artois in New York City.

She is a gem! The 45-year-old actress turned heads in a dazzling, ruby-colored dress

Zoe stepped out wearing a pair of open-toe black wedge-heeled shoes, which showcased her dazzling onyx pedicure.

Her manicure matched and showed off short, natural nails, which she drew attention to with two rings and a thick gold bangle.

The mum-of-three – who shares twins Cy and Bowie, 8, and Zane, 6, with her husband Marco Perego – looked lovely with her dark, light brown hair cut into a long bob.

She rocked a side part and shoulder-length hair was arranged into a loose, bouncy body wave.

Saldana, who married husband Marco in 2013, looked stunning with smoky brown eyeshadow, flushed cheeks and pink lipstick.

She joined rapper-turned-actor Ludacris, 46, Damon, 52, and White, 32, for a photo-op on the red carpet.

The four stars reunited after working out together in the Big Apple in March when they filmed a commercial for the drinks line.

The non-profit Matt co-founded to help increase water access in underserved areas, Water.org, has collaborated with Stella Artois on charity initiatives in the past, and Thursday night’s event was in support of that.

Dress Details: The slinky number was sleeveless and tied in with the Crossroads star’s stunning fame as she graced the red carpet with her appearance.

The eye-catching dress featured a glittery mesh layer with asymmetric short sleeves and Zoe carried a matching plum purse

Hitting the pavement: Zoe stepped out in open-toed black wedge-heeled shoes

His Look: Matt looked typically handsome in a black suit worn with a casual black polo sweater

The aim: To help increase water access in underprivileged areas Matt’s co-founded non-profit Water.org has collaborated with Stella Artois on charity initiatives in the past and Thursday night’s event was in support of it.

Joyful: The three laughed a lot as they gathered in the city for a good cause

Together again: The four stars reunited after working out together in the Big Apple in March when they filmed a commercial for the drinks line.

Fly Guy: Ludacris made a loud fashion statement in a bright red tuxedo with an abstract black pattern printed on the front

Matt looked typically handsome in a black suit worn with a casual black polo sweater.

He wore a light brown goatee and his short brown hair was cut neatly for the positive occasion.

Ludacris made a loud fashion statement in a bright red tuxedo with an abstract black pattern printed on the front.

The Atlanta native music artist balanced out the sleek blazer by pairing it with a crew neck black shirt and black trousers.

She stepped out in a pair of shiny black dress shoes and wore a shiny chain necklace with a large goatee pendant.

The Southern Hospitality hitmaker had his hair neatly combed back and showed off his immaculately trimmed beard.

Meanwhile, Jeremy, who stars in the hit Hulu series The Bear, wore a simple black suit and gray sweater.

Her curly brown hair was neatly defined and hidden behind her ears as it touched the back of her neck.

Looking good: Jeremy, who stars in the hit Hulu series The Bear, wore a simple black suit and gray sweater

Guest! Martha Stewart, 82, who had an extraordinary lifestyle, was also present in this dazzling building

Beautiful: Actress Tika Sumpter looked stunning in a geometric black and white dress and red lipstick

Come see! Music artiste Kamilian, 34, was a sight to behold as she wore a striking black getup

A May press release announced that the long-established beer company would host a special event for its Let’s Do Dinner campaign.

According to the statement, the aim of the ad is to ‘inspire people to come together to eat, drink and enjoy delicious food and great conversation.’

The ad features a quartet of actors deciding to name who each of their dream dinner guests would be.

Commenting on the collaboration, Saldana said, ‘I’m delighted to partner with Stella Artois for their Let’s Do Dinner campaign. I love spending time with friends and family, especially over good food, and I can’t wait to have the opportunity to host this event and spend time with fans. It’s going to be a special night, and a great reminder that food is a really important part of human connection.’