Zoe Saldana wants to tell the origin of Gamora

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 will spell the end of the team we know, but Zoe Saldana doesn’t want to say goodbye to Gamora just yet

Zoë Saldana has confessed his interest in making a prequel film of Gamora at UCM. The character’s version of Guardians of the Galaxy that fans came to know and love was sacrificed for Thanos on Avengers: Infinity Warbut the actress returned to the MCU as her version of the past in Avengers: Endgame. After traveling back in time to the present and changing sides to take down Thanos, she leaves alone, and Peter Quill and the other Guardians set out to find her.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 It’s been years in the making, but between the COVID-19 pandemic, until the firing and rehiring of the director James Gunnthe date of its arrival in theaters has been greatly modified, thus delaying its final release until May 2023. However, the constant delays have not dented the excitement of fans, who are eager to see how the MCU plans to handle the story of the “new” Gamora.

Now, Saldana reveals that of all the characters she’s played in her career, the one she’s most interested in exploring Gamora’s past. In an interview for Jake’s Takes, she notes that the brief scene of Thanos’s “adoption” of her character made her want to explore that story in more detail.

“I’d say Gamora. […] I feel that sample [de su infancia en Vengadores: Infinity War] It made me feel an incredible curiosity to know what that planet was like, what its species was like, because they were completely eliminated from existence. And because she carries such a weight on herself, and getting to know why and where that came from was really cool.”

“She started out as a warrior who wanted to get out of a very toxic parental relationship, and then she found the Guardians, who are also dysfunctional, but okay. She learns a lot and finds a greater purpose. Then her father comes and fucks everything up. He dies, they bring her back, but it’s not her », he says. “I think she’s a little confused, I have to say! But James has woven a wonderful story around the character and all the characters in this third film.”