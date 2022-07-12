Zoe Saldaña was more excited than with Marvel watching 20 minutes of Avatar 2

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress warns that Avatar 2 will be an incredible experience and admits that she got emotional seeing only part of the film.

Avatar surprised audiences around the world in 2009 thanks to a story full of action, emotion and visual effects that lived up to what it needed at the time james cameron to tell a fantastic story whose script had existed since 1994, when for obvious reasons the project could not come to fruition. The Na’vi and the planet Pandora they graced the world’s movie screens and broke the box office.

Since then there has been talk of the sequel to this adventure that conquered the hearts of the fandom and managed to make a place for itself among the milestones of the Hollywood industry. james cameron is not a stranger when it comes to achieving success, but Avatar it may be his most important creation. The question remains in the air. In the meantime, Zoe Saldanaone of the protagonists of the film, spoke of the sequel.

Zoe Saldaña was excited about Avatar 2

“I can choke just talking about it, because I only got to watch 20 minutes of the second installment just before it ended last year. And I was speechless, I was moved to tears. One thing no one really knows about Jim Cameron is that he’s also a big crybaby. This story is going to be moving. Avatar 2 is definitely a leap from Avatar, so I think you really have to prepare yourself because it’s going to be an adventure you won’t forget.”highlighted the actress.

On the other hand, james cameron He recognized that the tastes of world audiences have changed in recent years, with the Integrated Universes of Superheroes taking precedence, in addition to the phenomena that we are experiencing globally, such as the pandemic and the fury of streaming. In this sense, the creator of Avatar Y terminator time was made to leave a more than interesting statement.

“The big question is: ‘Are we going to make some f***ing money?’ Big, expensive movies have to make a lot of money. We are in a new world, post-COVID, post-streaming. Those numbers may never be seen again. Who knows? It’s all a big roll of the dice.”slipped with a hint of insecurity the revolutionary filmmaker who accustomed us to great successes.