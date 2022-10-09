Zoe Saldaña was moved and cried when watching scenes from “Avatar 2”

Thirteen years have passed since the first film of Avatar, directed by James Cameron. It was a very successful film, the highest grossing in history, with a collection of 2,847 million dollars. That is why there is so much expectation to know how it will be Avatar 2which opens on December 15.

Zoe Saldana She was one of the leads in the original film and will return to the same role in the sequel. She is an interested part of her so you have to take her words with tweezers, but she gave a resounding message about Avatar 2: “It’s definitely a jump from the first Avatar, so they have to prepare. It’s going to be an adventure they won’t forget.”

And he added: “I get a lump in my throat just talking about it. I was able to see only twenty minutes of this second part, at the end of last year. And I was speechless. I was moved to tears.”







Two characters who will have the voices of Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington in “Avatar 2” . Photo: AP

What is it about Avatar

The original film, from 2009, is set in the year 2154 and the events it narrates take place on Pandora, a moon of the planet Polyphemus inhabited by a humanoid race called the Na’vi, with whom humans are in conflict.

Because Pandora’s environment is poisonous, humans enter the planet through human/na’vi hybrids, called avatars, controlled by human minds from Earth, allowing them to move freely around Pandora. Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a crippled former Marine, transforms through an avatar, and falls in love with a Na’vi woman.

Reborn into his avatar form, Jake is able to walk again. He is assigned the mission to infiltrate the Na’vi, who have become a major obstacle to the extraction of a precious mineral. But the beautiful Neytiri (Saldaña) saves Jake’s life, and this changes everything.







Sigourney Weaver and Zoe Saldana pose during a graphic screening of the film “Avatar”, in 2009. Photo EFE/Robert Schlesinger.

Jake is accepted by his clan, and prepares to become one of them, which involves many tests and adventures. As his relationship with his reluctant teacher Neytiri deepens, he learns to respect the Na’vi way of being and eventually takes his place among them.

What it’s like Avatar 2

Avatar 2 focuses on the children of these two characters: they will be played by young Jamie Flatters and Trinity Bliss. The family will be forced to leave their home, go out and explore the different regions of Pandora. That includes spending a lot of time in the water, around the water, and under the water.

The film will explore the underwater worlds of Pandora – that’s part of the reason it took so long to make, as Cameron had to develop advanced technology to record motion capture underwater.







“Avatar”: Neytiri, performed by Zoe Saldana, with Jake (Sam Worthington)

“Jim was finally able to solve that challenge. Because you can’t mimic virtually everything that water produces, through yield capture,” Saldaña explained. “That was just a challenge that he had taken on himself, and he took years, and he did it. He did it. It’s powerful, it’s compelling.”

“He also knows how to move,” the actress added about her director. “He has a very soft heart, that’s why he protects him so much. And he is able to express his sensitivity through the stories that he creates.”

More sequels

It is known that the director James Cameron does not plan to stay with this only sequel and is working so that the development requires a total of four movies: each will be presented every two years. Even though it’s been more than a decade since the first film smashed box office records, it seems that Cameron is “absolutely confident” that the sequels will be even more successful.

Avatar 2 filming was completed in New Zealand last year. It had an initial budget of 250 million dollars and had started the first scenes in 2017. Despite the delays suffered by the filming, pandemic included, it will meet the scheduled release date: December 15.

mfb

Look also