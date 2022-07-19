Entertainment

Zoe Saldaña watched 20 minutes of “Avatar 2” and claimed to be speechless

James27 mins ago
Avatar 2 It remains one of the most hermetic future film projects, however, Zoe Saldaña saw part of the film and surprised with her impressions.

james cameron, director of the first part and also of the sequel, he has been working both in the production and in the care of it.

So far little is known about the plot, nor have they suffered leaks of photographs. At the moment only the first official image was published and it was announced that there will be a third part.

But this week, the actress who plays Neytiri in the story was able to access 20 minutes of the tape, warning how emotional it is the footage.

in conversation with Varietythe interpreter 43-year-old gave his views on what he saw and assured that this sequel takes “an enormous leap”.

In addition, she was specific when referring to her character, saying that “I can drown in tears just talking about her. I was able to see only 20 minutes of the film and I’m speechless. I was moved to tears“.

“You have to prepare for that. It will be an unforgettable adventure”, added the British, alluding to a powerful story with much more to deliver compared to the first film.

