Zoe Saldaña was born in New Jersey and raised in the Dominican Republic, finding a love for performance art at a young age. As a child, she starred in several theater productions and found love in ballet. Her dance training eventually helped her land her first major film role in Center Stage, which steadily advanced her career, landing roles in several other films.

After Center Stage, Saldaña scored roles in several notable films, from Crossroads to The Terminal to Guess Who. 2009, in particular, was a pivotal year for the actress, who starred in two major sci-fi action franchises: James Cameron’s Avatar and JJ Abrams’ Star Trek reboot. Saldaña has since made a name for himself as an action movie star, joining the MCU and becoming, per Geek Tyrant, the only actor to star in two films that have grossed over $2 billion. With Avatar: The Way of Water releasing later this year, it’s the perfect time to take a look back at Zoe Saldana’s best action movies, ranked.

6/6 Colombian

EuropaCorp

Colombiana sees Saldaña in the lead role of Cataleya, a killer who leaves a signature lipstick mark on all of her victims. Her murderous ways date back to her traumatic experiences at the hands of gang violence when she was growing up in Colombia, which involved witnessing her parents’ murders. She seeks revenge for her parents’ death, and Saldaña’s performance carries the film. Despite the film’s negative review, Colombiana was the perfect showcase for the actress to display her action heroine chops.

5/6 The Adam Project

netflix

The Adam Project was released in 2022 and was directed by Shawn Levy (who is also the director of Stranger Things). The Netflix film stars Ryan Reynolds, Saldaña, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo in a sci-fi, time-traveling story about the titular Adam who accidentally travels to his past and must team up with his younger self in order to… avoid future tragedies. occurring. Saldaña plays Adam’s wife at a pivotal moment in the film’s overall storylines.

4/6 Star Trek

Paramount Pictures

Star Trek was released in 2009 and was a reboot of the famous sci-fi franchise under the direction of JJ Abrams. The film starred Saldaña as Lt. Nyota Uhura, Chris Pine as Captain James T. Kirk, and Zachary Quinto as Spock. The film was a huge hit, spawning two sequels and earning huge box office revenue. For the sequels, Saldaña’s role as Uhura was greatly expanded. Although rumors of a Star Trek 4 have been swirling around the internet, per Den of Geek, Paramount Pictures has officially pulled it from its release schedule.

3/6 Guardians of the Galaxy

marvel studios

Guardians of the Galaxy saw Saldaña play a prominent role in the MCU. The film was written by James Gunn and Nicole Perlman and saw the MCU expand into outer space territory. Based on the lesser-known Marvel comics, Guardians of the Galaxy sees Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord who leads a team of quirky heroes including Saldaña’s Gamora, Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel’s Groot and Drax. by Dave Bautista. The film became a huge hit, increasing the Guardians’ popularity among Marvel fans. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due out in 2023.

2/6 Avengers: Endgame

marvel studios

Avengers: Endgame was released in 2019 and became one of the most successful films in history. The culmination of the MCU’s Infinity Saga, Endgame was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and brought together all the MCU franchises for an epic final showdown against Thanos. Saldaña reprises her role as Gamora, though she plays a version of the character from the past.

Avatar 1/6

20th century workshops

Avatar is one of the most successful films in history, directed by James Cameron. Avatar broke the record for highest-grossing film in history, previously held by another Cameron film, Titanic. The film tells the story of a Marine named Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) who is assigned to observe Na’vi species on the planet Pandora. Saldaña plays Neytiri, a native who shows Jake the way to her people. The film’s sequel is slated for release this year and marks Saldaña’s finest performance in an action film.