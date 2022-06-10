Zoe Saldana’s most “humble” car

Zoe Saldana is one of today’s hottest actresses. Thanks to her brilliant roles, she made her image known to the whole world and earned huge salaries. For this reason, one would expect all the vehicles in her garage to be really expensive, however, Saldana has in her collection a car of lesser value than expected. She learns more about her “humble” car, below.

Zoë Saldana made the big leap to fame thanks to his participation as Neytiri in Avatar of james cameron. This film, which will have a second part called Avatar: The Way of Waterbecame the highest grossing in history and allowed the actress to break through in the film industry.

Who we recently saw on screen with Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Projectgave life to Gamoradaughter of Thanosin various productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With this character based on the comics, she established herself as one of the most outstanding actresses of today, being able to obtain other roles such as Pink in Livewhere he worked with Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Being part of these mega-productions allowed Saldana to earn large salaries. Just because of his involvement in Avengers: Infinity Warthe American took a bag of 3 million dollars. Considering his passion for high-end cars, one would expect all of his cars to be highly expensive, like his $132,000 Audi R8 Spyder.

However, she surprised everyone by driving a car worth almost 50 thousand dollars. We are talking about a Audi Q7. With this Audi, the actress follows the line of her likes, since she has several German-engineered cars in her garage, but she makes it stand out for having a lower value to the rest of his vehicles, according to the salary of a star of Hollywood.

This “humble” car in his collection has an engine under the hood 3 liter V6 which is capable of generating 280 horsepower of power Thanks to it, is that the vehicle of the German multinational company, can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.2 seconds. In addition, the Q7 reaches a 210km/h top speed.