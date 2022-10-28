Zoe Saldaña’s unpleasant experience in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’: “I felt like I was lost”

It has been almost two decades since it came to light. ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’a film that began a saga that has made history in the world of cinema, with a plot that hooked the entire world for 14 years (2003-2017), and about which one of its actresses has now spoken out, Zoe Saldana, who played the young Ana Mariawho stole the ship from Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) himself, and who would later join his crew in search of Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley).

The actress It grew later thanks to other roles in big films like ‘Avatar’, ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, among other. But the one she doesn’t have very good memories of is precisely ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’: “It was the first time I was exposed to a big Hollywood movie, where there were so many actors, producers and crew members. We were shooting in different locations and environments weren’t always nice for our recording days. I was very young, it was a little too big for me and the pace was too fast”, he began by pointing out in an interview with ‘EW’.

A film that left him with a bad body, because he did not even return in the later tapes of the saga: “I left without having had a good experience overall. I felt that I was lost in the trenches, it was too much for me, and that was not right”.

Jack Bruckheimer apologized for it

Despite this bad experience, the actress did not want to disengage, but was able to reconcile thanks to the film’s producer, Jerry Bruckheimer: “Years later, I was able to meet Jerry Bruckheimer and he apologized for having had that experience, because he wants everyone to have a good experience in his projects. That moved me. The fact that he remembered that he had mentioned that to the press, a comment that he had made years before and that he felt an obligation to take back and take responsibility for.”

Luckily for Zoe Saldaña, this did not mean her end in the world of cinema, but little by little she has been gaining prominence in other great franchises: “Feeling that I am seen and heard as an artist, over the years, or as a person, means a lot.“, it is finished.