Zoé vocalist calls Bad Bunny’s music “disposable garbage”

Bad Bunny can boast of being one of the most influential Latin artists in the world of music, filling the most important stadiums, leading the charts, being the image of the most exclusive brands and sharing credits with such important figures. as Brad Pitt; However, what he cannot gloat about is being one of the favorite people of the singer León Larregui, and recently the Zoé vocalist attacked the raggeatonero through social networks.

Larregui made use of his official Twitter account to express his dislike for the music of the “Bad Rabbit”, this after citing a tweet from a Spanish media, which assured that the 23 songs of the last album of the interpreter of “Safaera” were were among the most reproduced worldwide.

León did not limit himself when expressing himself about Benito and without any fear of reprisals he called the urban artist “disposable garbage” and “Ignorant rehash”.

The rocker’s tweet divided the opinions of users, because while some supported him and assured that Bad Bunny’s songs cannot be considered art, others asked him to respect the work of other artists and accept that his time has passed.

“Why is it so difficult to respect the musical genre? For you it may be garbage but for someone it can make you feel better. Relieve yourself”, “What happened León, so early and have you already lost the route of the dolphin? It’s Sunday, have a delicious breakfast, read a good book or try to grow old with dignity”, “You make art but you express yourself badly about another artist, many appreciate your songs and also those of Bad Bunny, but dear you are not unique and distinguished by this post ”, are just some of the comments that can be read.

So far, Benito has not responded to the Zoé leader’s statements.