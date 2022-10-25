Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien star in the full trailer for the Hulu movie

Next July 29, Dylan O’Brien Y Zoey Deutch will land on the screen of Hulu with not okthe new film by the young director Quinn Shepherd. And now we can enjoy the new full trailer of the film:

not ok follows Danni Sanders, an aspiring writer with no goals, no friends, no romantic prospects, and worst of all, no following. She fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris in hopes of increasing her social media clout, but when a terrifying incident hits the City of Lights, Danni unwittingly falls for a lie bigger than she knows. never imagined.

Caught in the lie, Danni returns as a “hero,” even striking up an unlikely friendship with Rowan (Mia Isaac), a school shooting survivor dedicated to social change, and landing the man of her dreams. As an influencer and advocate, Danni finally has the life and audience she’s always wanted. But it’s only a matter of time before the facade is broken, and she learns the hard way that the internet loves takedowns.

