Zoey Deutch for Amazon in the adaptation of A Gift from Tiffany
It’s probably on your list on Netflix, with the second installment of the Zombieland by Ruben Fleischer, but Zoey Deutch is already preparing his’Double shot‘. This time for Amazon Prime Video, where the film adaptation of Something from Tiffany which will see her engaged as a protagonist and executive producer.
With her – behind the scenes, at least – too Lauren Neustadter and Reese Witherspoon, with his company Hello Sunshine. Currently working with Amazon also on the musical drama series Daisy Jones & The Six, based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel of the same name.
At the origin of the adaptation Something from Tiffany, the novel by Melissa Hill released in Italy as A gift from Tiffany (Newton Compton, 2011). Which will bring to the screen the romantic comedy, scripted by Tamara Chestna (Moxie) and directed by Daryl Wein (Mozart in the Jungle, How It Ends).
Waiting for the rest of the cast of A gift from Tiffany, here is the synopsis of the book that the film should replicate:
What girl does not dream, once in her life, of receiving a Tiffany jewel as a gift? In New York, on Fifth Avenue, on Christmas Eve, two men are buying a gift for the woman they are in love with. Gary, who had almost forgotten his present for his fiancée Rachel, is shopping for a lucky charm bracelet for her. Ethan, on the other hand, is looking for something special: an engagement ring for Vanessa, a splendid solitaire with which he will kneel in front of her and make her a romantic marriage proposal. But when the two gifts are exchanged by mistake upon leaving the shop, Rachel will find the ring intended for Vanessa on her finger. And for Ethan, bringing it back to the woman he chose it for won’t be easy at all. Especially if fate has other ideas about it …