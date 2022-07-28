Zoey Deutch hitchhikes to Aspen for a glamorous event

ads

More about: zoey deutch Top star photos of the week: Ageless J.Lo and a tattoo-free Bieber Zoey Deutch reveals she battled coronavirus for a month Celebs can’t stop wearing this $248 Reformation dress The family Lea Thompson is full of girl power

Apparently, Zoey Deutch’s mom and dad didn’t teach her not to get in cars with strangers.

The actress, whose parents are “Back to the Future” star Lea Thompson and “Girl in Pink” director Howard Deutch, got stranded at an airport and took a 150-mile drive to get to a fancy event.

A source tells Page Six exclusively that Zoey flew in from Italy to attend a Saks event in Aspen over the weekend. But when she got stuck at the Denver airport due to a travel error, she didn’t call an Uber or her assistant, she just got in a car with a rando in her direction.

“Zoey hitchhiked with a stranger wearing Hermès to make it on time,” says the source.

“She was supposed to fly from Denver to Aspen, but her flight was cancelled. She was at the end of a long day of travel, so she decided that hitchhiking with a stylish stranger would probably be the best and quickest option.”

But another source tells us that the Good Samaritan may not have been so graceful: “I’m not sure about that description, but he was an outsider.”

“Saturday Night Live” star Chloe Fineman and Tina Craig of U Beauty also attended the weekend of activities.Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Flying into Aspen airport can be tricky because it’s small and you have to deal with bad weather. In February, Page Six reported that one percent of the city were left crying, “freaking out” and “whining their private jets.” [were] …delayed” after a plane crash closed the Aspen airport and they were forced to take an expensive taxi to Denver.

Pilot Hachi Ko recently told BuzzFeed, “Everything is frustrating. Focus requires getting out of your way, and if you miss focus, it takes a little while to reposition yourself for another try.”

Other guests at the fashion festivities, however, seemed to arrive in the posh ski town undeterred.

CeCe Barfield Thompson, Casey Fremont, and Lili Buffett went on a field trip. emily dorman

“Saturday Night Live” star Chloe Fineman and socialites Lili Buffett, Tina Craig, Casey Fremont, Debbie Bancroft, Betsy Pitts and Jamie Tisch also attended the weekend which included a stay at the Aspen Little Nell Hotel and gift bags. full of high-end brands. La Perla and La Prairie, whose skin care creams can cost more than $1,000.

It pays to be rich and famous.

Saks CEO Marc Metrick wined and dined for guests, who also included polo star Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier at the members-only Casa Tua and Caribou Club hotspot, where we heard that They were greeted with caviar at the door.

While wealthy guests were given the option of walking, biking, or horseback riding, we’re told most spend their time relaxing in the spa.

ads