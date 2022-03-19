Zoey Deutch is dying to join Marvel Studios

The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe is the springboard to immediate fame, which is why many performers like Zoey Deutch want to join this saga.

The race of Chris Hemsworth, Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo, Karen Gillan or benedict cumberbatch wouldn’t be the same if they hadn’t joined Marvel Studios. That is why there are many others who want to have the same luck. Now the actress Zoey Deutch has revealed the desire to play a superhero in this Cinematic Universe.

Zoey Deutch has an interesting career since we have been able to see it in Vampire Academy (2014), How to escape Buffalo (2019), Zombieland: Kill and finish (2019) and the series The Politicians. Now, in a recent interview while promoting his new movie The Outfit (2022), has revealed that she is desperate to join the MCU: “I’m dying to be… I want to be… I want to be in the Marvel Universe so badly”.

However, his co-star who was also in the interview, Dylan O’Brienwarned him not to say much more.: “That’s going to be a trend”. he said, laughing.

When asked if she had any specific characters in mind that she would like to play, Zoey Deutch said: “There are a couple of people, but…”. She did not want to name names.

You have to remember that he was already in a Spider-Man movie.

Zoey Deutch was part of the cast The Amazing Spider-man, but his scene was cut from the final cut. She played a classmate of Peter Parker from Andrew Garfield. Also, she has another connection to Marvel as she is the daughter of Lea Thompsonthe actress who starred in the movie Howard the Duck from 1986. A character we’ve seen in the MCU in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

Although for now he is not in any Marvel movie, at least he will premiere interesting projects like Something from Tiffany’s, Most Dangerous Game and hound. In addition, you can enjoy all the installments of the saga in Disney Plus by following this link.