Zoey Deutch (‘Not Okay’) Recalls Her ‘Painful’ Audition for Katniss in ‘The Hunger Games’

Jennifer Lawrence was a promising young woman in 2012 when the first installment of the franchise premiered The Hunger Gamessince only a year before it had arrived in theaters X Men First generation. However, the casting for the adaptation of the novels by Suzanne Collins was quite complicated and had unexpected protagonists such as the actress Zoey Deutchwho now triumphs with comedy not ok.

In a recent interview for the podcast Lights, Camera, Barstoonthe 27-year-old interpreter has confessed that losing the role of Katniss was one of the most painful experiences of her career. “I did a screen test for Katniss, but I knew I didn’t get it because they said, ‘Why don’t you read another part?’ Literally.”the actress has confessed. “But yeah, that was painful”.

Deutch has also recalled a moment on stage during an awards show, where he presented the best miniseries and had presented himself to the casting of all the nominees. A form of make visible the difficulties of the professionwhose glamor is also a real exercise in effort. “During the pandemic there were like four projects that I auditioned for that I really wanted, and all of them were like ‘and the award goes to…'”

A much discussed role

In fact, the name that sounded with more force to interpret the intrepid heroine of The Hunger Games was the one of Isabelle Fuhrmann, who had conquered the public with his role in The orphan (and will return soon with the sequel). But, her young age made it difficult for her to play Katniss, but she was also too old for Prim, so the producers invited her to play the role of clover.

Other actresses who were considered to play Katniss were Emma Roberts, Chloë Grace Moretz, Hailee Steinfeld, Abigail Breslin, Shailene Woodley or Brie Larsonamong other great performers.

now the franchise The Hunger Games prepares the premiere of its prequel Ballad of Songbirds and Serpentswhich has Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) in the leading role.





Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up for our newsletter.