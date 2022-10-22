Zoey Deutch on the cover of InStyle in September

Our September issue comes with it all, starting with actress Zoey Deutch in an incredible Valentino look that has us smitten. We talked with her about her leading role in the movie not ok (fake influencer), where she plays a super influencer shady.

Zoey has been working for decades and grew up in Hollywood, as her father is a director and her mother is an actress. I’m sure you remember her The Suite Life on Deck, in the adaptation of the book If I Wake or more recently in the Netflix series The Politicians. In all this time, she has also ventured into the production of some of the projects in which she stars.

Photographer: @jonnymarlow

Photo Assistant: @ramgibson

Stylist: @paulinazas

Fashion assistant: @danielrsepulveda

Makeup: @fionastiles

Hair:@gregoryrussellhair

Nails: @kimmiekyees

Stylist prop: @aligeeze

Production: @hyperion.la

not okthe second film from director Quinn Shephard, It’s one of those projects, and she was super involved in all the details of the movie. She confessed to us that this character was not easy for her, but she wanted to tell a complex story about social networks, the search for fame and how we can apologize when we make terrible mistakes:

“The intention was not to do something superficial, but to analyze a part of our culture that affects us all. Yes, sometimes the movie is funny, other times, it is cringebut we hope it will be something deeper.”

Don’t miss the full interview and we highly recommend the film!

In addition, in this edition we have content that you are going to love: we tell you how to bring catwalk trends to your closet, we talk with Sofía Elías, we go through Karl Lagerfeld’s career and we interview the cool girl Hailey Bieber. In beauty, we went to the best Pilates studios in CDMX and brought Barbiecore to makeup.

You can find the September magazine in supermarkets, Sanborns and newsstands. The virtual magazine is available on Magzter.

