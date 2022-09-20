Zoey Deutch’s boyfriend story, from first love to current boyfriend Jimmy Tatro

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

zoey deutch27 years old, is known for being a successful actress who has appeared in several movies and television shows, including Everybody wants some!!, The politicianY Set it up. Like her career, her love life is sometimes in the spotlight and has received quite a bit of attention over the years. The beauty has dated other actors, including her current boyfriend, Jimmy Tatrobut he managed to keep many of his romances as private as possible.

Avan Jogia

zoey and actor Avan Jogia, who was her first known boyfriend, dated for five years before calling it quits. The two reportedly met at the 2012 Kids’ Choice Awards when she was 18 and he was 20 and their romance began soon after. They took photos together at various events and seemed to enjoy their time together. After she ended their love story, they still co-starred together in The year of spectacular men in 2017 and Zombieland: Double Tap in 2019, showing that they were on good terms to continue working together.

dylan hayes

After Zoey and Avan broke up, she soon began dating the actor. dylan hayes. Her relationship reportedly started in 2017 and the talented girl liked to keep her bond out of the spotlight most of the time. There were few photos of them together on her Instagram page, but they sometimes attended events together.

Jimmy Tatro

Zoey first went public with her romance with Jimmy in 2021. The hunk is also an actor and has appeared in a number of impressive shows, including Netflix’s. american hooligan Y Domestic economy. The couple sometimes share sweet and loving posts about each other on their social media pages, including posts for special occasions like birthdays. One of the first posts Jimmy shared about Zoey was in honor of Valentine’s Day 2021 and included several adorable photos of the two of them.

“Using today as an excuse to post top notch untapped Zoey content,” she wrote in the caption.

Zoey and Jimmy were also spotted vacationing together in France with a celebrity couple. Nina Dobrev Y shaun white in May 2022, showing that they know how to have a good time. Zoey once joked about Jimmy when she described his “embarrassed” reaction to seeing her character in Not wellin an interview with Lights, Camera, Barstool. “My boyfriend saw it for the first time and was like, ‘No! Zoey, why are you doing that?’” he said hilariously. “I don’t know if he really saw it because his head was in his hands the whole time.”