Zombie Survival removed from Portal, giving too much XP; there is no peace for the shooter – Nerd4.life

DICE recently introduced in Battlefield 2042 the mode Zombie Survival, within Portal. Unfortunately, he already had to remove it because the amount of XP it gave was too great.

As indicated via the account Battlefield Direct Communication, the Zombie Surivival mode has been removed from Portal and the Gun Master 2042 mode has been added as a replacement. Battlefield 2042 players will therefore have to “settle” for the latter. The changes have been applied to all versions of the game.

Battlefield 2042 soldiers and a helicopter

Justin Wiebe – Senior Design Director of Ripple Effect Studios – explained, also via Twitter, that the team had not realized that this mode would have given so many XP and would therefore have broken the balance of Battlefield 2042. Wiebe writes: “I don’t want to lie, this mode shouldn’t have gotten through our review system. I think our desire to create a fun zombie mode clouded our ability to see something as simple as the impact it would have on progression. I’m very sorry for the problems that caused.”

Once again, DICE and Ripple Effect demonstrate that something is not working in the production of content and updates for Battlefield 2042. A map was recently deactivated from the Xbox One and PS4 versions, as it created serious performance problems after applying a new patch.