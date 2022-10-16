Zombie terrorism, by José Rodríguez Elizondo | Sunday

don’t have to be lavoisier to discover that terrorism does not die but is transformed. To my memory, it’s a zombie that generates recurring chains of fright and operates at different levels of intensity.

In my south, the sixties and Castroist MIR, who advocated the armed route during the government of Eduardo Frei Montalva, activated motley terrorists who began actions after the election of Salvador Allende. Some assassinated the commander in chief of the Army and the president’s naval aide-de-camp. Others assassinated whoever was Frei’s Minister of the Interior.

That started a chain of terrifying draws that contaminated the State. During General Pinochet’s dictatorship, the terrorist National Intelligence Directorate (DINA) generated a dynamic of vindictive violence, with paramilitaries that incubated terrorists. They crossed the border of the democratic transition and, at the beginning of Patricio Aylwin’s government, assassinated a well-known Pinochet senator.

Three decades later, in 2019, zombie terrorists added a new link. They got ahead of Halloween and gave us a terrifying October 18. They made global news with the destruction of the Metro network, pitched battles, burning of museums, hotels and churches and shortages due to looting.

Thus we went from a State of Naive Exceptionalism to a State of Constitutional Exception.

essential complexity

Terrorism in a democracy tends to displace dialogue and raise the pendular demand for a “heavy hand”. This troubles rulers who would like a “fair hand” but fear that an “equivalent hand” will result. They appear to distrust the professionalism of their legitimate force and/or believe that all terrorists are the same.

If it is assumed that only God is ontologically immutable, the middle truth is that those rulers do not prioritize the issue because they ignore Machiavelli’s great advice: “if dangers are foreseen, they are quickly averted, but when they are ignored and allowed to grow, they are they have no possible remedy”. The cases are fresh. The day before yesterday, the Peruvian government of Fernando Belaunde defined the Senderistas as “rustlers.” Yesterday, the Chilean government of Sebastián Piñera preferred to speak of “war against a powerful enemy.” Today, the government of his successor, Gabriel Boric, chooses to refer to “rural violence.”

They are tactical euphemisms that facilitate the strategic development of zombie terrorism. When the stubborn evidence forces them to come clean, it is already too late.

inadvertent warnings

If the historical Machiavelli is ignored, the conjuncture warnings are less useful. A minister of Michelle Bachelet said, in 2017, in court, that there was terrorism in Chile and no one inflated it. The same year, the Peruvian academic Ricardo Escudero made a detailed analysis in an electronic medium. After stating that in La Araucanía people were burned in their own homes and every day there were violent actions against churches, forestry companies, transport units, road blockades and armed confrontations… he concluded: “if until now in Chile they do not realize , we tell you with great authority from Peru, that it is not about rural violence, but about terrorism”.

“Data in hand, the authority must understand that terrorism in a democracy will never be eliminated with police activity alone.” Photo: Edward Andrade

The questions are box: why do many conservative politicians ignore that reality? Why do they explain it from the caviar left with “structural violence” and quotes from Marx?

I reject the escapes towards theory, since they sound like alibis to me. I perceive, rather, a varied pragmatism of the type “the enemy of my enemy can be my friend”. I also like the sectoral response that Georges Sorel gave, in 1908, in his Reflections on Violence. In the opinion of this French philosopher, the rhetorical violence of his socialist parliamentarians bordered on real proletarian violence, “which could lead to the annihilation of the institutions from which they live”. In other words, condemning terrorists left them in a bad way with the ideology and supporting them meant losing their job.

What these pragmatists ignore is that zombie terrorism today does not withstand analysis. The collapse of its ideological references, the failure of the planned economy and the social appreciation of the legitimate force of the State are a very bad situation. It usually transforms them into drug-trafficking praetorians, vanguard of anti-systemic identitarians, self-destructive avengers of past victims… or all those options.

In addition, the zombie terrorists seem oblivious to the interest of the people they imagine they represent and must explain their calls without purposeful content. Against everything. That is why the calamitous democracies accommodate them. Faced with governments without reaction, with overflows of the rule of law, rampant crime and ecumenical corruption, too many citizens come to value the “outbursts” and, without wanting to want to, open spaces to terrorism and later to dictatorships. Paraphrasing the Peruvian hikers, they assume that “except for my safety, everything is an illusion”.

State anti-terrorist policy

What has been said leads us to the wise truism: efficiency against terrorism requires strong democracies, a State policy expressed in clear regulations and a strategy applied in a timely manner. This implies understanding, as a matter of principle, that success benefits the nation as a whole. There is no successful counterterrorism with a complicit opposition.

This policy must assume that the technical-police, with a competent intelligence sector, is a sine que non factor. It allows processing available internal and external information, in the most objective way possible, to produce reliable knowledge of the organizations that threaten, their contexts, internal conflicts, external allies and social contacts. On this basis, the authority will be in a position to distinguish who is functional to a dialogue, who is irreducible and what issues are negotiable.

But that is not enough. Data in hand, the authority must understand that terrorism in a democracy will never be eliminated with police activity alone or with the intervention in extremis of the Armed Forces. The reason is simple: it is not a gratuitous social phenomenon, but the symptom that something is wrong in the institutions of the State, in the activity of politicians and, therefore, in democracy itself.

This means that a State anti-terrorist policy should not be an excuse to delay the profound changes that society demands and that the political establishment takes pains to avoid.