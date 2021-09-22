Zombieland 3? Woody Harrelson would like to return to the film

Zombieland became a small cult film of the genre when it came out in 2009, with Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone And Abigail Breslin under the direction of the director of Venom, Ruben Fleischer. Ten years later, the entire team reunited for Zombieland: Double Shot in a sequel that turned out to be a worthy successor to the original film and, now, many are wondering if we’ll ever see one. Zombieland 3.

Will Zombieland 3 take place?

A question to which even the actor Woody Harrelson, who in the two films played the lead role of Tallahassee, would like an answer.

On the occasion of the promotional campaign for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which features Herrelson in the cast, the actor was asked what he would think of one Zombieland 3.

“I haven’t heard anything about a third episode, but as far as I’m concerned I know I’d like to do it not only because I love Tallahassee but because I love those guys “Harrelson told in the interview. “I love working with those guys. I can’t even tell you how much, but really a lot. So yes. I hope they are listening to us and I hope it happens ”.

“What I’m saying is that I’m definitely open to the possibility of a third film”

Unfortunately, the actor’s statements do not reveal whether the third Zombieland film is actually on someone’s desk but, with a box office gross of over $ 120 million (compared to a budget of 42 million), it is likely that from somewhere there is someone who is at least thinking about it.

At the moment, therefore, it seems that we will have to content ourselves with seeing Harrelson take on the role of a psychotic serial killer, when we find him on the big screen as Cletus Kasady in Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

I am not a fan of the second film as of Welcome to Zombieland, but I wouldn’t mind going back to the cinema to see a Zombieland 3.

