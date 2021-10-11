Zombieland – Double Hit is for them, not us | Cinema

Zombieland – Double Hit is on Netflix

First of all, we apologize for the vaguely cryptic title: space issues prevented us from titling the piece in the extended form we had in mind, namely “Zombieland – Double Shot is a film designed more for those who wrote, shot and acted it than for the public” – “they” therefore refers to Ruben Fleischer, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and the entire cast, while “we” are, well, we who have seen it and thought several times “nice, but you could involve a a little bit in your little game instead of making us feel excluded ”. We don’t even feel like getting too angry with the people directly involved: it is clear that that of Zombieland is a close-knit family who enjoy working together. It was at the time of the first film and it is doubly so when looking at it Double shot, a film in which the jokes, the more or less cultured quotes, the relationships between characters and the interaction between the cast members are more important than other clearly secondary elements: plot, narrative arcs, rhythm, action sequences …

We are already too strict: Zombieland – Double hit it’s a more than decent horror comedy with just the right amount of gore, some gory scenes at a very good level, some great jokes, spectacular and continuous interactions between cast members and at least one or two absolutely brilliant ideas. The problem is that he is all too indebted to his predecessor, whose footsteps he traces all too often, especially in terms of comedy: the film is a continuous attempt to replicate certain gags and certain situations that had made the first chapter a small cult but also, as we had already told here, a point of arrival for the (sub) genre.

There is a very simple reason why Double shot it is as it is: even before that Welcome to Zombieland arrived in the room, the entire production team, from the pair of writers to the director to the cast, had already agreed to shoot a sequel, and the interviews of the time amply demonstrate this. According to Paul Wernick, one of the two writers, “Woody (Harrelson, ed.) Came to us after the last take and hugged us, and said ‘before now I’ve never wanted to do a sequel to any of my film ‘”, demonstrating that a special atmosphere must have been created on that set and that Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin have become fond of their characters to the point of agreeing to return to interpret them even before knowing what the sequel would have spoken.

Problem: Even Wernick and Rhett Reese didn’t really know what the sequel was going to be about – and it shows. Zombieland – Double hit is a film that exists primarily to bring Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock back to the big screen, and only secondly to tell a story set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies. Not that the two don’t try, at least a little bit: it’s been a few years since Welcome to Zombieland, and the living dead have evolved, a cue from Romero’s later period; now there are the slow and dumb ones (the Homers), the shrewd and shrewd ones (the Hawking, in Stephen’s sense) and the silent and deadly ones (the Ninja). Not only! There are rumors of a new variant even more powerful and even harder to kill, which when it spots its prey it stops at nothing until it, ahem, preys on it. Obviously this new breed of undead is renamed the T-800, because since we’re in Zombieland, missing the opportunity to make a pop quote is considered a crime.

Loading... Advertisements

These are all ingredients that in another film with other ambitions could have contributed to a story, if not original, at least particularly tense and engaging; Metal Gear zombies and Nemesis-style semi-immortal zombies are two elements that alone could handle endless horror, splatter, even slapstick scenes. The point is that no one, neither the two screenwriters nor Ruben Fleischer, seems particularly interested in delving into this aspect of the story: the zombies in Zombieland – Double hit I am now a retro-thought, a nuisance that persists but is now little more than an obstacle between a domestic quarrel and an adolescent crisis. If you want, you could read it as a conscious narrative choice, a way to show that a few years after the apocalypse, humanity has returned to being what it always was and doing what it had always done.

But it is clear that this is not the case, and the reason why there is so much attention to the relationships between characters and very little in the outline is that the four have a lot of fun playing them, and if there is to give up a chase or a shooting in favor of a moment of intimacy is done with great joy. Double shot it is, much more than the previous film, the story of a family (in the fast & furious sense of the term) that must rediscover the pleasure of being together even after the end of the world, and despite the first creaks. Think of it like this: if Welcome to Zombieland was the first crush (Columbus’s on Wichita, but also Tallahassee realizing he wants to be like a father to Little Rock), Zombieland – Double hit is the first love story, the one that seems to last forever until it collapses at the first crisis, only to come back stronger than before as in any self-respecting romantic comedy.

Reese, Wernick and Fleischer try to spice things up a bit, to insert disturbing elements that distract from the fact that Double shot it’s basically a film about two sisters who rebel against their father / boyfriend and go in search of their independence only to retrace their steps when they realize they can’t live without them. But even here, they are all human elements, which have infinitely more importance than the new super-fast zombies that follow their prey even at the end of the world (a feature presented as fundamental and which will come in handy exactly zero times over the course of the film). Woody Harrelson earns a love interest, a deus ex grossa machina with the face of Rosario Dawson and a sign around his neck that says “I’ll be back in the third, if you make it”. Abigail Breslin also has her first love affair, from which she comes out with a fistful of flies and a great love for marijuana. And of course there is the third inconvenience, poor Zoey Deutch, forced to play the role of the silly blonde who exists only to spice up Emma Stone and Jesse Eisenberg, and to prove that the former is a magnificent creature and the second a lovely idiot (Woody Harrelson constantly reiterates this too, so we can write it).

In the face of all this rom com material, it is normal for zombies to end up in the background a lot; that they exist to justify the fact that these four people are always on the move and run around armed, but that they could be replaced with any other more or less supernatural threat without changing the meaning of the film by one iota. Zombieland could be Vampireland, Alienland, Madmaxland or Mutatedgorillasland: nothing would change, and the heart of the film would always be the fact that Wichita and Little Rock feel oppressed by their respective reference males, and that blowing heads of human beings is now a annoying daily habit and not a shocking moment. It would be nice if the probable (or inevitable?) Third chapter retraced its steps a bit and lowered the volume of the meta- and the so-called “human side” to push a little more on that linked to the presence of the living dead; but given how clearly they all enjoyed filming Zombieland – Double hit we doubt that it will.