Zombieland: Double Tap, streaming on Netflix starting today

Zombieland: Double Tap, the highly anticipated sequel to the film starring Woody Harrelson and Emma Stone, finally lands in streaming on Netflix starting today 28 September for all subscribers!

The film produced by Sony Pictures and directed by Ruben Fleischer, recently behind the camera of cinecomic Venom, again stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin. Among the new performers there will be Zoey Deutch and Rosario Dawson.

The story of Zombieland: Double Strike is set in a world where zombie hunters face new types of walking dead that have evolved since the first chapter of the story, as well as a group of human survivors. The script was signed by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, former Deadpool writers.

The film hit theaters last October to mark the 10th anniversary of Welcome to Zombieland’s debut, which grossed $ 75 million on a budget of just $ 25. Producers will also include Gavin Polone, Reese, Wernick and Lauren Abrahams. Zombieland: Double Shot is just the latest of many novelties in the catalog in September 2021 on Netflix, which also this month made available to users new awaited TV series, memorable sagas and great cult.