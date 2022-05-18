‘Zombieland’ Fans Criticize Amber Heard For Allegedly Thinking She Was ‘Too Pretty’ For A Zombie Movie

Moviegoers are only now realizing that Amber Heard was in more movies than they thought, including zombie land. The horror comedy was an instant hit with its target audience, but its charm didn’t win over everyone. a risen zombie land Heard’s interview has some of the movie’s fans claiming that she thought she was “too pretty” to be in a zombie movie.

Amber Heard had a small role in ‘Zombieland’

LR: Ruben Fleischer, Amber Heard and Jesse Eisenberg | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Most audiences know Heard from her role in the DC Extended Universe movie. aquaman. However, she starred in numerous movies before breaking into that level of Hollywood blockbusters. Heard had a small role in zombie land alongside Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson and Abigail Breslin.

Heard played 406 in zombie land, whom Columbus (Eisenberg) lets into his house. She remembers a homeless man who attacked her and they eventually fell asleep. However, she would never expect to have to fight for her life immediately after waking up from her when she realizes that she is a zombie. She narrowly manages to kill the zombie and escape with her life.

‘Zombieland’ Fans Criticize Amber Heard For Allegedly Thinking She Was ‘Too Pretty’ For The Movie

MaximoTV interviewed Heard before the zombie land Premiere in Los Angeles. However, the images resurfaced due to the ongoing trial of Johnny Depp and Heard that the world can’t stop talking about. The interviewer asked if she had fun playing a zombie.

“It was really hard,” Heard replied. “The director called me up and said, ‘Do you want to be a disgusting zombie? I said that?’ He said, ‘Can we make you into a really disgusting, ugly, horrible zombie?’ I was like, ‘Well, you know, I have a feeling I’m not going to be asked this much more in the future, so I should do it when I get the chance.’

Heard continued: “I did it and it was hard. Three and a half hours of hair and makeup, prosthetic makeup, body makeup, and then two and a half hours to remove it. So, I had contact lenses and black paint on my teeth and it was a huge commitment physically as well. It was much harder being a zombie than walking in these heels, believe it or not.”

The interviewer reiterated Heard’s point that she probably won’t be asked to play a zombie again after zombie land.

“I don’t think so,” Heard said. “Maybe this will open a new page in my career. Let’s hope not.”

The comments criticize Heard for being “arrogant” and “narcissistic” in thinking that zombie land it is below her because she is “too pretty” for that. Other users don’t dispute her looks, but her attitude towards the subgenre put them off.

The actor did not shy away from other horror films.

zombie land It’s not the only horror movie Heard starred in. He made a breakthrough in the genre with the long-awaited All the boys love Mandy Lane. Additionally, she would later go on to star in the remake of the cult horror classic. Stepfather alongside Penn Badgley and Dylan Walsh.

Heard has a run with a few other horror genre mash-ups, similar to zombie land. She starred in the over-the-top thriller. driving angry and the film starring Danny Trejo machete kills. It’s clear that he doesn’t have a complete aversion to the horror genre, but perhaps he was hoping to star in a larger role than he did in zombie land.

