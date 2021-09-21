Zombieland, Woody Harrelson would love to shoot a third chapter | Cinema

he does not hide his interest in returning to interpreting Tallahassee in a new chapter of

Known in Italy as Welcome to Zombieland, it is a film that, released in 2009 directed by Ruben Fleischer and the screenplay by the duo Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick, known for having then given life together with Ryan Reynolds to the two Deadpools, after the good commercial success obtained, more of 100 million dollars collected against a decidedly contained budget of just over 20, it has over time become a small cult.

For one reason and another, to see the sequel – Zombieland – Double hit – however, we had to wait exactly ten years from the debut of the first chapter. During the press promotion of Venom – Carnage’s Wrath, Woody Harrelson, in an interview with Screen Rant, certainly did not hide his desire about the possibility of returning as the survivor of the zombie apocalypse, provided he can. along with his teammates Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin.

I have not heard anything about it from the various elements of the creative group. But I would love to go back to it because I love those people. That group of people… is a singularly funny, funny and wonderful group of people. So I tell you that I would be very willing to do it.

Written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham, Zombieland: Double it was released on October 18 in the United States, directed by Ruben Fleischer, and in Italy on November 14.

The official synopsis:

Ten years after the first film, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin and Emma Stone are back together on the big screen in Zombieland – Double Shot. Sequel to the cult movie Welcome to Zombieland, the film is directed once again by Ruben Fleischer and written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick, former authors of the first film, and Dave Callaham.

Between violence, destruction and comic situations, which spread from the White House to the rest of the country, the four protagonists will have to face new forms of zombies, evolved compared to the first film, and will meet other surviving humans. The four will also have to face the growing difficulties of their irreverent and improvised family.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments!