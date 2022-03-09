Zombies fight in the Civil War in the film ‘Malnazidos’ by Javier Ruiz Caldera and Alberto de Toro

‘Malnazidos’, a film co-directed by Javier Ruiz Caldera and Alberto de Toro, arrives in theaters this Friday. It tells the story of a group of combatants from the Spanish Civil War from opposing sides who will have to join forces to face a common adversary, the zombies. The production kicked off the 53rd edition of the 2020 Sitges Festival. After four successful seasons in the theatre, the play ‘Escape Room’ written by Joel Joan and Hèctor Claramunt jumps onto the big screen. The film stars Joel Joan himself, Paula Vives, Ivan Massegué and Mònica Pérez.

‘Malnazidos’, a film co-directed by Javier Ruiz Caldera and Alberto de Toro, tells the story of a group of combatants from the Spanish Civil War on opposing sides who will have to join forces to face a common adversary, the zombies. To achieve this, they will have to put aside their differences and their mutual hatred to avoid becoming one of them. The production kicked off the 53rd edition of the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia in 2020.

The action and adventure film, with touches of fantastic cinema, is written by Jaime Marqués Olarreaga, Alberto Fernández Arregui and Cristian Conti based on the novel ‘Dead Night of ’38’ by Manuel Martín Ferreras. The film has been shot in different locations in Catalonia.

Speaking to ACN, De Toro explains that more than the premise of the union of people from two opposing sides to face a common enemy, they were interested in the idea of ​​Civil War and zombies. In this sense, Ruiz Caldera points out that ‘Malnazidos’ is «an adventure of the fantastic genre. The theme of the Civil War conflict is only a context because it is not a film about war, we wanted to go the other way making an adventure with horror and comedy».

The film stars Miki Esparbé, Aura Garrido, Luis Callejo, Álvaro Cervantes, Jesús Carroza and María Botto. They are accompanied by Manel Llunell, Mouad Ghazouan, Dafnis Balduz and Sergio Torrico. Esparbé puts himself in the shoes of Jan Lozano, a captain on the Francoist side. “He is a character who is initially offered a mission to cross enemy territory and when he does it he is taken over by the Republicans,” he tells ACN. The actor points out that at the beginning of the film the character has a more comical aspect and that he moves from sarcasm and black humor because “it is his tool to battle in the tragedy of war.” As the story progresses, the character darkens.

‘Worst person in the world’

Joachim Trier premieres this week ‘The worst person in the world’. Julie experiences an existential crisis. She is about to turn 30 and she doesn’t know if her life has any meaning. She is romantically involved with Aksel, a writer who is more successful than her and who wants to start a family.

‘cyrano’

‘Cyrano’ is a musical romantic drama directed by Joe Wright that adapts the homonymous play from the year 2018. The two, in turn, are works based on the popular play ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’ (1897) by Edmon Rostand, carried for the first to the cinema in 1990 with Gérard Depardieu’s celebrated portrayal of the title character, now played by actor Peter Dinklage.

‘Escape Room: The Movie’

The film ‘Escape Room’ represents the directorial debut of Hèctor Claramunt, in a comedy that places the four protagonists inside an escape room. Two couples will have to put their friendship to the test and try to overcome tests that are both ingenious, fun and dangerous. The production proposes a reflection on how humans face extreme situations, the game of trust between a couple and the balance between truth and lies.

‘Jackass Forever’

Ten years later, the team from ‘The Jackass’ returns to action with a fourth film directed this time by Jeff Tremaine. There is no shortage of practical jokes, tricks and tests from a group of friends.

‘The Deception’

As its name indicates, ‘The deception’ tells the story of a man who is cheated by a woman and who will have to work intensely to solve it. The plot focuses on how Chris, who has just been divorced and lives in a mansion in the mountains, meets a spectacular woman, Sky. At first they will feel a great connection but soon the protagonist will see that something is not right when Sky’s roommate turns up dead. The truth won’t take long to prevail and he will know that Sky is a con artist who had everything prepared. Chris will be trapped in his house along with his ex-wife and his daughter. The three will have to fight to get out of the mansion alive. The film stars Cameron Monaghan and Lilly Krug in the roles of Chris and Sky.

‘Introduction’

The Korean film ‘Introduction’ arrives in its original version subtitled in Catalan. Youngho navigates between his dream, his love dilemmas, and his parents’ expectations of him. With the father the protagonist has a distant relationship while his mother is restless because she wants her son to focus on her career. But when Youngho’s partner decides to travel to Berlin to study fashion design, he will visit her and they will start a new life journey. A chance for Youngho to start over.

Movistar+ premieres ‘This is going to hurt’

‘This is going to hurt’, with Ben Whishaw, arrives at Movistar+ on Monday, March 14. Whishaw, winner of the Emmy, the Golden Globe and the BAFTA for ‘A Very English Scandal’, plays a resident doctor and portrays his frantic day-to-day life. ‘This Is Going to Hurt’ is a seven-episode darkly humorous drama that adapts the bestselling memoir by doctor and screenwriter Adam Kay.

HBO Max premieres ‘The Red Line’

ON HBO Max, the miniseries ‘The Red Line’ premieres on Tuesday, March 15. This is the story of a white police officer who mistakenly shoots an African-American doctor in Chicago. The lives of three different families will be interconnected from this tragedy.

Prime Video premieres ‘The challenge: 11M’

‘The Challenge: 11M’ arrives on Prime Video on March 11. This is the second installment in the Amazon Original documentary series ‘The Challenge.’ The first season dealt with the history of ETA and now, ‘The challenge: 11M’ focuses on the attacks in Madrid on March 11, 2004, which caused 191 fatalities.

On the other hand, ‘Moto GP Unlimited’, will be released exclusively on Prime Video in France, Italy, Spain and in addition to 170 countries and territories around the world, including the United Kingdom and the United States, on March 14. Produced by THE MEDIAPRO STUDIO in collaboration with Dorna, the new docuseries will feature 8 50-minute episodes that will follow some stars of the top MotoGPTM competition, both riders and team managers from the most important teams.

Netflix premieres ‘Once upon a time… but not anymore’

Netflix premieres this Friday the series ‘Once upon a time… but no longer’ by director and creator Manolo Caro. The series is a musical comedy that reinvents classic fairy tales. The production tells the story of two lovers who were tragically separated and who have to meet in another life to break the spell that fell on the town where they live. With the arrival of two tourists, the only possibility that the lovers had of breaking the curse will be put at risk.

The same platform also premieres this Friday the movie ‘The Adam Project’, directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, Catherine Keener and Zoe Saldana. The film mixes science fiction and adventure movies and tells the story of a pilot who travels through time. When he crashes in the year 2022, he will meet his 12 year old self. The two together will begin a mission to save the future.

Filmin premieres ‘Close tonme’

Filmin premiere on March 15 the first season of the series ‘Close to me’. The miniseries, based on the homonymous novel by Amanda Reynolds, features Connie Nielsen and Christopher Ecclestone leading the cast. A woman who seems to have it all loses her memory in an accident and has no recollection of what has happened to her in the past year. The protagonist will have to investigate and reconstruct what really happened during the night of the accident.

On the other hand, this Friday Filmin premieres the two-episode miniseries ‘Fabian’. Based on the homonymous novel by Erich Kästner, it tells the story of the abandoned lover in the Weimar Republic. Specifically, the plot is set in Berlin, in 1930. Jakob Fabian works as a publicist by day and walks around the city at night, one fine day he falls in love with an actress. As the actress’s career begins to be successful, the protagonist’s future prospects collapse.

Disney+ premieres ‘Red’

‘Red’ hits Disney+ on March 11. Disney and Pixar presents Mei Lee, a strange but confident 13-year-old girl torn between being the dutiful daughter her mother wants her to be and the chaos of adolescence. It is directed by Oscar winner Domee Shi and produced by Lindsey Collins.