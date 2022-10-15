Entertainment

Zombies, vampires, Tutankhamun and Britney Spears

When quality and quantity are signs of excellence at the same time, that’s when we know that AMC Networks International Southern Europe (AMCNISE), the largest producer of thematic channels in Spain, is synonymous with a commitment to the best documentaries, the most successful series and, in addition, first-rate programs and movies. The company presented at the Vitoria Television Festival (FesTVal) the novelties of its linear channels and AMC+, its new streaming service. The company has announced the arrival of more than 200 premiere programs and series for the coming months, adding more than 1,200 new episodes, as well as the landing of more than 600 films.

“We are the main provider of thematic channels in Spain and also the main provider of streaming”, explained Manuel Balsera, general director of the company, who assured that “AMC Networks International is the guarantor of thematic and pay TV in any of its versions in Spain. It would be difficult to think of a pay television service that did not include all the brands that we have in our market». And it is that this year the bar is higher than ever, since thanks to its new streaming service, AMC +, it immersed itself in the universe “The Walking Dead” with the premiere of the anthology series “Tales of The Walking Dead” in September. Future spin-offs have also been announced, including “The Walking Dead: Dead City,” which follows Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on their journey through post-apocalyptic Manhattan; or a new series starring Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). Likewise, it will bring to Spain the universe of Anne Rice by the hand of “Interview with the Vampire” a series that tells the epic story of love, blood and immortality of Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia (Bailey Bass); Y “Mayfair Witches», which tells the story of a young intuitive neurosurgeon (Alexandra Daddario) who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches.

