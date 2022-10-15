Zombies, vampires, Tutankhamun and Britney Spears

When quality and quantity are signs of excellence at the same time, that’s when we know that AMC Networks International Southern Europe (AMCNISE), the largest producer of thematic channels in Spain, is synonymous with a commitment to the best documentaries, the most successful series and, in addition, first-rate programs and movies. The company presented at the Vitoria Television Festival (FesTVal) the novelties of its linear channels and AMC+, its new streaming service. The company has announced the arrival of more than 200 premiere programs and series for the coming months, adding more than 1,200 new episodes, as well as the landing of more than 600 films.

“We are the main provider of thematic channels in Spain and also the main provider of streaming”, explained Manuel Balsera, general director of the company, who assured that “AMC Networks International is the guarantor of thematic and pay TV in any of its versions in Spain. It would be difficult to think of a pay television service that did not include all the brands that we have in our market». And it is that this year the bar is higher than ever, since thanks to its new streaming service, AMC +, it immersed itself in the universe “The Walking Dead” with the premiere of the anthology series “Tales of The Walking Dead” in September. Future spin-offs have also been announced, including “The Walking Dead: Dead City,” which follows Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on their journey through post-apocalyptic Manhattan; or a new series starring Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). Likewise, it will bring to Spain the universe of Anne Rice by the hand of “Interview with the Vampire” a series that tells the epic story of love, blood and immortality of Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia (Bailey Bass); Y “Mayfair Witches», which tells the story of a young intuitive neurosurgeon (Alexandra Daddario) who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches.

facing autumnAMC+ just released «That Dirty Black Bag», a tribute to the spaghetti western starring Dominic Cooper, Douglas Booth and Travis Fimmel whose filming took place in Almería. In addition, it will premiere more original series such as «mood», a powerful fiction created by and starring Nicôle Lecky that explores the fine line between liberation and exploitation; or the new seasons of «Documentary Now!”, which features the participation of renowned performers such as Cate Blanchett or Alexander Skarsgård, and the second season of “Kevin Can F*** himself», which returns with Annie Murphy in the lead. AMC+ will also host prestigious international fictions such as «Infinity», a French drama that takes place on the International Space Station; «Christian», an Italian series that tells the story of a thug with a mysterious power that can get him out of his criminal life; “Pandora”, a Belgian thriller that portrays the tensions and conflicts of interest that arise between justice, politics and the media; or the second season of «In therapy». The recent premiere of “Coliseum», the new blockbuster of Canal Historia demonstrates the commitment to documentaries and factuals. In November there will be a special on Egypt to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb. In addition, Odyssey will pay tribute to the couple of volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft in November with the documentary «The Fire Within».

For its part, AMC Crime will premiere exclusively in Spain on November 12 «Controlling Britney spears», the documentary produced by «The New York Times» that guts the controversial judicial tutelage that the singer suffered. On November 25, she will offer a special program on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.