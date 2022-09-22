Federico Marin Bellon CONTINUE Federico Marin Bellon Updated: 09/22/2022 01:14h

A Anne Rice, who died last December at the age of 80, liked to read on paper, underline books and write notes in their margins. She did not enjoy contemporary fiction and probably suffered from stabbing her immortal Lestat while writing the script for ‘Interview with the Vampire’, released in 1994 with Tom Cruise Y Brad Pitt lost fangs. The Louisiana-born author created such a rich world around death’s true sweethearts, bloodsuckers whom she turned into sensuous and seductive beings, that her undoubted impact on modern audiovisuals has only just begun.

The AMC group, in fact, has decided to enter fully into that vampire universe and is about to release the series ‘Interview with the Vampire’, while it is already shooting ‘Mayfair Witches’, both in eight chapters.

It could be the beginning of something important and, at the very least, they will enter into internal and direct competition with the new zombie productions. ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’which opens this Thursday in AMC+, and ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’. We will see if the thing does not end in a ‘Zombies vs. Vampires’, an unequal duel between the undead and the unliving, or vice versa. Bet on the vampires, if only because they have the gift of speech.

Each episode of ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’ focuses on a different character, between new and returning from the original series. Olivia Munn, Terry Crews, Anthony Edwards Y Samantha Morton stand out among the protagonists. Every Thursday, a new chapter will arrive on the platform, available on Orange TV, Vodafone TV and Jazztel TV, and as an additional channel on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

To see ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’, we will have to wait for 2023. The series will take us to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan isolated from the mainland. New York has become a dangerous and beautiful world, where anarchy and terror reign.

Presentation in Vitoria

The entry in style into Rice’s dark prose was one of the great announcements he made at the FesTVal de Vitoria Manuel BalseraGeneral Manager of AMC Networks in Southern Europe, which unraveled other great premieres of the group’s many channels this fall, on linear and on-demand television.

Anne Rice’s ‘Interview with the Vampire’ is described as ‘a sensual and contemporary reinvention of the revolutionary gothic novel. The series follows the epic story of love, blood and immortality of Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia (Bailey Bass), reported to the journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogsian).

Lestat suffers from the usual constraints for a black man in early 20th century New Orleans, while Louis can’t resist the vampire’s offer of ultimate escape. The arrival of child vampire Claudia leads them on a decades-long journey of revenge and atonement.

‘Mayfair Witches’, for its part, is inspired by ‘The Mayfair Witches’, about a young intuitive neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the heir to a family of witches. the protagonist is Alexandra Daddarioknown for her performances in ‘True detective’ and ‘The White Lotus’, among other titles.

Other premieres

On the other hand, AMC will premiere more than 200 programs and series, in addition to 600 movies in the coming months. “We are the main provider of thematic channels in Spain and the main provider of ‘streaming'”, he highlighted Manuel Balsera at the Festival. The manager puffed out his chest: “It would be difficult to think of a pay television service that did not include the brands that we have in our market.”

cook firefighters – Kitchen Channel

Other AMC+ original series are ‘That Dirty Black Bag’, an epic western filmed in Almería, ‘Mood’, based on the successful play by the up-and-coming actress, screenwriter and singer-songwriter Nicole Leckyand the new season of the black comedy ‘Kevin Can F**Kself’, starring the Emmy winner Annie Murphy.

In addition, AMC will maintain the usual content of its channels Canal Cocina and Canal Decasa, with some surprises, such as the new productions ‘Fire cooks’ and ‘Talent House’. The proposals are completed with the fictions of SundanceTV, the terror of DARK and the great sagas of Canal Hollywood. In an oversaturated market, the group is committed to “specializing and attracting a less massive but more loyal audience.”

See them

