Zooey Deschanel reappears after a decade of silence: how to revive a career with a podcast | Celebrities, VIPs

On January 13, Zooey Deschanel announced on her social networks a new job that does not have much of a novelty. It’s about the podcast Welcome to Our Show in which he reviews the successful series new-girl, which she starred in from 2011 to 2018. Joining her are Hannah Simone and Lamorne Morris, the two castmates who portrayed Cece and Winston respectively. Every Monday they launch a new episode –for now they have already talked about the pilot chapter and some of the mythical ones such as the one about the first wedding– in which they comment on curiosities of the shooting, what happened behind the scenes, some soft gossip and they play a game of True American, a drinking game invented for the sitcom.

Coincidentally or not, Deschanel’s comeback coincides with a return to style tweet that had its peak during the years that the series was broadcast and of which she was and continues to be the main representative. A trend that feeds on brightly colored dresses, decorative bows, short skirts, polka dot or animal prints, headbands, collars babydoll, Mary Janes and ballerinas, knitted cardigans and slightly open long fringes.

Originally, this image was also associated with an attitude: that of the innocent, slightly eccentric, clumsy, singing and jovial girl who always wants to get along with everyone. Basically, the personality of Jess, the protagonist of new-girl which Deschanel brings to life. An early childhood education teacher with horn-rimmed glasses who moves into a shared apartment with three classmates after discovering her boyfriend’s infidelity. Of course, the arrival of a woman in a men’s flat provokes the same bewilderment as that of an alien. But she is so adorable despite her clumsiness – physical and social – of hers that the cohabitation works for eight years.

The series received numerous nominations for awards such as the Golden Globes, the Emmys or the People’s Choice Award –Deschanel won a TV Guide Award and a Critics’ Choice Television Awards and Hannah Simone, a Teen Choice Award– and created a fandom considerable. In fact, although time has not been good for the first chapters, as the level of comedy progresses it reaches more than acceptable levels (the incorporation of Kay Cannon, responsible for many episodes of 30 rocksthe writing team had a lot to do with it).

The key to the improvement fell precisely on, as the cultural critic Shaad D’Souza recalled in Guardian, the change in the approach of the characters, who were transfigured into the caricature of the archetype that each one represents: “Jess becomes a delirious know-it-all; Nick begins to act like a cantankerous old man in the body of a thirtysomething; Schmidt, a picky sociopath obsessed with his image; and Winston, a mildly goofy prankster.” Even the tune of the series – a song composed precisely by Deschanel, which is also music – changed.

Gone are the bonds and the allure of clumsiness

The actress has been perpetually linked to the personality and aesthetics of her character that appears to be hers in reality. A decade later, she still maintains her looks and candid attitude in public (her social media could be Jess’s), something that doesn’t seem to have helped her career too much. The Manic Pixie Dream Girl archetype underwent a gendered review that pointed out the misogynist foundation on which it was built: women who only catered to a male fantasy that justified their love frustration. It started with amelie by Jean-Pierre Jeunet, reached its peak with Summer, the protagonist of (500) days together (also played by Deschanel) and pretty much killed off Jess in new-girl.

After the end of the sitcomthe artist’s career came to a halt both in terms of acting and music (the last album by She & Him, a duo that she integrates with M. Ward, was Christmas Party in 2016). Various speculations circulate on the internet about the reasons for her disappearance: she did not pay her representatives, she was tired of acting or focused on raising the two children she had with her ex-husband, producer Jacob Pechenik. But her current relationship with Jonathan Scott, one of the brothers who present the famous television program The twins reform twicehas returned to capture the attention of the press, especially the heart, and it seems that his return goes beyond his personal life.

In September 2021, She & Him released a single with three Christmas songs titled holidays and the participation of the actress in the adaptation of the children’s story has just been announced Harold and the purple pencil. But unlike other actors like Matthew McConaughey or Sarah Jessica Parker, who at the time turned their careers around to free themselves from typecasting, Deschanel continues to stretch the gum of representative of the tweet, the key that opened the door of fame for him and the one that closed it later.

It has been the users of TikTok, the site where everything happens now, who have rescued this fashion that disappeared not so long ago and that, in fact, is surely still latent in many wardrobe backgrounds (in Spain, brands such as Kling or Pepa Loves were style insignia). She, who despite what her charisma projects does not have a silly hair, has picked up the ball and has made her own video giving thanks to the social network for teaching her what she herself represents.

In addition, he has joined the boom of the podcasts that review the series that were mythical years ago. many, like Buffy The Gilmore Slayer they are made by fans, but the actors of those fictions have seen the gold mine and programs like Welcome to Our Show are becoming more common. In 2016, it began to broadcast The Westwing Weekly, hosted by Joshua Malina (Will Bailey in the series). is also Welcome to the OC, Bitches!with Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke (Summer Roberts and Julie Cooper) or the recently released XOXOabout gossip-girl and hosted by Jessica Szohr (Vanessa Abrams).

According to Will Pearson, chief operating officer of the iHeart Radio Podcast Network, the success of these shows is due to an effect of the pandemic whereby listeners need “comfort, escapism, and a reason to smile whenever possible.” During the confinement and the months of uncertainty that followed, the company decided to bet on the feeling of nostalgia that flooded the environment: “People remembered better times, they were looking for comfort and something to hold on to.”

As with everything related to nostalgia, the recovery of the tweet it can bring with it old problems such as the physical regulations that it required or the aforementioned archetype of the Manic Pixie Dream Girl. But if there is something good about the cyclicality of fashion, it is that it allows it to be reinterpreted in the new social context to which it arrives from the past. Zooey Deschanel’s podcast could serve to deconstruct her own public persona and show that, beyond the Sarah Records albums and the necks babydoll, Little else needs to be recovered.