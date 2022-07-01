Zoom and TikTok drive a new heyday of aesthetic medicine

Mexico is a world power in cosmetic surgery.

Most interventions are requested by women.

Some phenomena such as the increase in the use of social networks have been responsible for this increase in operations.

Body modifications have been around for thousands of years. It was a fairly common practice in many of the ancient civilizations and over time it has been modified to the present day. Now the aesthetic medicine enjoys a new popularity although for different reasons. In particular, social networks have been responsible for the increase in the number of interventions.

In that sense, plastic surgeries have different purposes. Sometimes they are generated by some disease or illness of the patient. While in others they are only for vanity.

The role of the internet and social media

For its part, since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic there has been a total transformation in the lifestyle of millions of people. For an extended period of time they had to remain locked up and carry out all their activities remotely.

From the above, the time that people remain connected on the internet increased and some social networks such as Zoom and TikTok achieved a significant increasement in its number of users. Since then the trend has not changed.

Although at the moment the danger is less than it was a couple of years ago, there is another change that has persisted. It’s about the taste for aesthetic medicine and in some cases it has been caused by the filters offered by some applications.

Similarly, it also impacts the Empty Face Syndrome. It is a term that describes the feeling of insecurity generated by having your face uncovered. As the most critical part of the pandemic has passed, people have stopped wearing face masks and sometimes it causes emotional damage.

From all of the above aesthetic medicine clinics have seen a considerable increase in their patients. Some interventions like rhinoplasty, liposuction and breast surgery They are the most requested.

Now, in the case of Mexico it is not a novelty either because before the pandemic the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) pointed out that 3.9 percent of all interventions of this type in the world were carried out in our country. One of the most recent figures is from 2016 and is 957 thousand 814 aesthetic surgical operations.

It is also mentioned that these types of procedures are much more frequent in women. It is estimated that around 90 percent correspond to females.

Now, part of this situation has its origin in the geographical position of Mexico. Proximity to the United States is one of the keys to attracting patients in border states.

Low prices are one of the main attractions for US citizens to prefer to come to Mexico instead of going to surgeons from their country.