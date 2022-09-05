Zoom on the Brazilian manicure, this technique which allows you to apply your varnish anyhow!

This method provides a long-lasting result, but it is not without risk for the cuticles and the health of the nails. We explain to you.

After the Italian manicure, a new technique for nail embellishment is making the buzz on TikTok: the brazilian manicure — the hashtag #brazilianmanicure has accumulated more than 825,000 views to date. Unlike other styles that require some dexterity to achieve, the Brazilian manicure has the distinction of being less academic. Well it’s true, why waste time trying not to go over with your brush when you can smear his fingernails and then correct with a cotton swab ?

The Brazilian manicure, the technique for a long-lasting varnish

To perform a Brazilian manicure in the rules of the art, you must start by preparing the nails. In Brazilian salons, after an applied filing, meticulous work is done on the cuticles, which are scraped, pushed back with a boxwood stick and then cut so that the color can be applied as close as possible to the birth of the nail. The goal ? Delay the regrowth effect as much as possible and prevent the varnish from chipping in the corners, guaranteeing the longevity of the manicure.

After having posed a base to protect the nail and to facilitate the application of the varnish, one can then paint your fingers so that the entire nail is covered. And too bad if it exceeds! Once the color is perfectly homogeneous, simply clean the contours with a cotton ball soaked in solvent to obtain a perfect result.

@mariabonitany

The Brazilian manicure, a trauma for the cuticles

Be careful though if the desire to test the Brazilian manicure takes you: many professionals, doctors and nail technicians, strongly advise against touching the cuticles.

A practice which, in addition to being sometimes painful, can be risky, as dermatologist Corey explained. L Hartman at magazine POPSUGARlast October:

“The cuticles serve to protect the regrowth of the nail from bacterial and fungal infections. This kind of natural barrier is essential because nails are more susceptible to damage during their initial growth phase. […] When they are cracked, cut or damaged, the cuticles allow dirt to enter more easily, which can lead to infections that can only be treated with specific care and, in the most serious cases, with surgery. »



Read also :



Nail Slugging is the latest trend for taking care of your nails

Front page image photo credit: @mariabonitany