zoom on the latest sumptuous celebrity wedding dresses

On April 8, Nicola Peltz married Brooklyn Beckham in a grand ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida. For her wedding, the daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz opted for a creation from the Italian fashion house Valentino. A few days ago, it’s beautiful Josephine Skriver who got married in Cabo San Lucas (Mexico). The 28-year-old top said “I do” to her darling Alexander DeLeon in a pretty Alberta Ferretti wedding dress.

In May 2021, Paris Hilton married her sweetheart Carter Reum. For the occasion, the pretty blonde bet on four dresses signed Oscar de la Renta. The main one was entirely decorated with lace and embroidery.

For her wedding to Blake Shelton in July 2021, Gwen Stefani opted for a Vera Wang wedding dress, which was short in the front. A few months before, singer Ariana Grande celebrated her marriage to Dalton Gomez in a satin dress by Vera Wang. Intimate wedding that takes place in his home in Los Angeles, with only 20 guests.

“I wanted him to make my dress from the moment I walked in his first couture show,” said Jasmine Tookes about designer Zuhair Murad. The American bombshell was able to fulfill her dream and got married in a sumptuous dress by the Lebanese designer with a 4.5 meter long train.

In September 2021, the star of the series “Emily in Paris”, Lily Collins, said “yes” to his companion Charlie McDowell. For her wedding, Phil Collins’ daughter opted for a traditional lace dress designed by Ralph Lauren. The actress paired her dress with a towering long hooded cape.

After several years of relationship, James Middleton, the brother of Kate Middleton married with Alizée Thevenet, a 31-year-old Frenchwoman. For the occasion, she wore a bohemian off-the-shoulder wedding dress, the same dress Carole Middleton wore when she married Michael Middleton decades earlier.

In July 2021, Lady Kitty Spencer, Princess Diana’s niece married billionaire Michael Lewis in Rome. While she wore six different Dolce & Gabbana wedding dresses, the main dress was a Victorian-style dress with striking white lace, a high neckline and puffy shoulders.

Elizabeth Sall