Zorba the Cat is a guest at the theater in Cardano al Campo





Sunday 21 November, at 4 pm, is on stage in Cardano al Campo the show “Zorba the cat”, by Unstable Quick, freely taken from “Story of a seagull and the cat that taught her to fly”By Luis Sepùlveda.

• dramaturgy and direction Giorgio Putzolu

• with Giorgio Putzolu and Rosa Maria Messina • costumes Francesca Castellano

The show stems from the fascination of reading Luis Sepùlveda’s “Story of a seagull and the cat that taught her to fly”: a novel for all ages, which can already be considered a “modern classic”. In the wake of the best literary tradition for children, the animals in the story become a metaphor for man – for his attitudes and stereotypes – in a highly topical story, which forces the characters to reconsider their own nature and role in society and on the stage of life: a necessity that many avoid, perhaps out of fear, perhaps out of laziness.





Thus the cat and the seagull find themselves suddenly involved in a profound bond of attachment – almost an imprinting – that goes beyond the bonds of blood to arrive at the construction of a deeper and, paradoxically, perhaps more natural love. Thus an apparently almost casual story and with an ending perhaps taken for granted right from the start, actually poses an epochal question, in the dilemma that the seagull addresses to Zorba: “If the birds disappear today, what will you eat? and your children tomorrow? ” A new and dramatic question for the cat; a question that, however, has necessarily inhabited our imagination for some time, and which does not admit easy and trivial answers and, above all, does not allow laziness.

The answer, for the sake of our future and of the generations to come, should perhaps be sought with courage in the strong and simple emotions and feelings that complicate our lives .. .because they do not ask us to avoid “perhaps cruel gestures but necessary “but only to” avoid useless and ferocious gestures

Next appointment on December 12: Santa has lost his sleigh



