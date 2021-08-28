News

Zorro: Sofia Vergara and Robert Rodriguez producers of the female series for NBC

Posted on
Sofia Vergara and Robert Rodriguez will be the producers of a female series inspired by Zorro, offering a contemporary version.

Zorro will return to the screens, but with an approach contemporary and for women, and among the producers of the project there will be Sofia Vergara and the director Robert Rodriguez.
The actress will handle the show through her production company LatinWe and the team at work also includes Rebecca Rodriguez, Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens.

The project inspired by the classic tale of Zorro will be developed for NBC and will be written by Robert Rodriguez and his sister Rebecca.
At the center of the plot will be Sola Dominguez, an underground artist fighting for social justice, being a contemporary version of the iconic Zorro. His life is threatened by some criminal organizations.

The filmmaker would also have previously directed The Mask of Zorro with star Antonio Banderas, but had to abandon directing to take care of other projects. For the small screen, the director has recently signed a popular episode of the second season of The Mandalorian.

Sofía Vergara is famous for being one of the protagonists of Modern Family and is now working on multiple projects in the team behind the camera.


