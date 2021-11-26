ZTE launches the first device in the world with 18 GB of RAM: price and technical specifications

The future is already here. ZTE has launched Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition, the world’s first smartphone with 18 GB of RAM

While the latest generation devices fight to the sound of Giga to have the RAM more powerful, but maintain “normal” standards, ZTE decided to step forward and burn the competition. The new Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition, device with 18 GB of RAM And 1 TB of internal space.

As can be easily deduced, there is a reference to the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra presented last spring. This time, however, the novelty concerns the technical specifications, and it is an upgrade not to be underestimated.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> 90% of products are a danger to consumers: Wish at risk of being banned from search engines

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition, what you need to know

A special device, presented in grand style a few hours ago and which is preparing to revolutionize the smartphone market. “Each country’s astronauts have their own special names. The American astronaut is called Astronaut; the Russian astronaut is called Cosmonaut; and the Chinese astronaut is called Taikonaut. To commemorate this moment, the aton 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition was exclusively designed by the Taikonauts to pay homage to Chinese space heroes” the company explained.

MAYBE YOU ALSO INTEREST >>> Kaspersky makes the cards for 2022: beware of smartphones. What should we defend against in the new year

The packaging with which the device is accompanied is also very interesting. It is a stylized version of the Earth, embraced by the orbit of the space station. In addition to the device, the ZTE LiveBuds Pro headphones and an exclusive protective case. And if we don’t want to focus on 18 GB of RAM and on the Terabyte of memory, other convincing elements are the 6.67-inch AMOLED display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888M SoC, the rear camera with 64MP main sensor and the front 16MP camera. The device will be available in China as early as next November 16, at a price of approximately 970 euros at the exchange rate.