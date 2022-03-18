Zucchi Wellness Clinic: the new center dedicated to Aesthetic and Regenerative Medicine

The new Center for Aesthetic and Regenerative Medicine of Zucchi Wellness Clinic (San Donato Group) is born in Monza and on Saturday 19 March, Dr. Roberto Dell’Avanzato, coordinator of the Center, together with a team of highly specialized professional doctors, will offer consultations free of aesthetic medicine.

In fact, in the Center on the first floor of the Authorized Outpatient Clinic at the Zucchi Wellness Clinic, medical treatments can be carried out, in a solvent regime, aimed at rejuvenating the face and body and correcting skin imperfections, through the use of innovative protocols and techniques designed to preserve the uniqueness of each person and improve their psycho-physical well-being.

All treatments are carried out by professional doctors experienced in medicine and cosmetic surgery and electro-medical technologies, with certified products, latest generation equipment and minimally invasive medical-surgical techniques able to offer natural results that last over time.

In particular, the treatments available concern aesthetic and regenerative medicine and surgery, to reconstruct damaged or aged tissues of the body or face with regenerative biological methods. The center is internationally certified for the treatment, management and care of filler complications. There are also treatments available to cure vascular blemishesOf trichologyOf medical hair removalOf gynecology And aesthetic and functional andrology for intimate well-being.

For free consultations it is necessary to book at the numbers 039 8383715/3801230066 also via Whatsapp from Monday to Friday from 9.30 to 18.00 or by email: Medicinaestetica.zucchi@grupposandonato.it.

“At the Center all services have a medical value rather than an aesthetic one, this is because the need to modify or correct one’s appearance must be combined with the biological, physiological and psychological characteristics of the person. – declared the Dr. Roberto Dell’Avanzato – “The Center was born from the ever growing need to prevent blemishes and pathologies that over time can significantly affect one’s image and quality of life, improving the physical appearance to feel in harmony with oneself at any age . “

Established in 1913 as an anonymous company Casa di Salute per Signore di Monza, with a branch in Carate Brianza, in 1972 they took on the name of Clinica Zucchi – Casa di Cura Privata SpA In 2002 the Clinics became part of the San Donato Group and since 2004 the denomination of Zucchi Clinical Institutes. The San Donato Group (GSD), founded in 1957, is today among the first European hospital groups and the first in Italy. It is made up of 56 offices, including 3 IRCCS (San Donato Polyclinic, San Raffaele Hospital, Galeazzi Orthopedic Institute). These numbers translate into a widespread presence in all the main Lombard provinces (Milan, Monza, Como, Pavia, Bergamo, Brescia), to which Bologna is added. It treats 4.7 million patients per year, in all recognized specialties, being among the leaders, nationally and internationally, in Cardiac Surgery, Cardiology, Vascular Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedics and Obesity Care. It carries out 80% of the clinical activity in agreement with the National Health System (SSN). It has 17,000 collaborators, of which more than 7,000 doctors. In addition to the excellence of clinical activity, what makes GSD unique in Europe is the quality of its university teaching and scientific research activities: 380 teachers and about 1,200 researchers, 3,000 students, 539 postgraduates, 2,178 scientific publications in the last year and 10,048 Impact Factor points





















