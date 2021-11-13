Zuckerberg and Meta ridiculed in an Icelandic tourist spot [VIDEO]

The brilliant mockery implemented by a commercial that invites tourists to visit Iceland and, to do so, it takes aim Half and Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse. The basic assumption: Zuck wants to recreate reality in irrelevance, but why resort to so much when it exists a “real” reality, tangible, in wonderful places like Iceland?

Then we see a parody of the CEO’s Half who, with the face of a mime and in the style of a guru of modern electronics, guides the audience to discover incredible things. Truly “wet” water, real moss that “can be touched” and authentic human contacts. Wow. And he asks a woman: “You are human, right?”

The commercial is hilarious and is staged so as not to be rhetorical or banal, but in order to ask the right question in the right way: why create in Half fictional versions of incredible realities that are already in front of our eyes? The question is of course too demanding for this context and should not take us away from the goliardic nature of the idea. Which, moreover, hits the mark.

The caption of the beautiful video reads: “Iceland-verse is unlike any other open-world experience with the “-to” in the name, because it is real. Plus you don’t need some weird looking ridiculous VR gear. ” In short, what to say: for now it is Iceland 1, Mark Zuckerberg 0.

Source: Gizmodo

