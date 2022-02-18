Zuckerberg changes the way Meta employees should be addressed

The changes in Meta continue. The social media giant, formerly called Facebook, launches corporate values. This was announced by its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. In this chapter of the company, employees will have to use a new way to refer to themselves.

Is about “Meta, Metamates, Me“, which translated could be interpreted as “Meta, Metacompañeros, Yo”. Oddly enough, it is also the substitute for “Facebookers”, a term that the company’s employees used for many years before its name change to Target last year.

Hey, “metamate”

Mark Zuckerberg, who presented the company’s new values ​​via slides at a team meeting on Tuesday, made a Facebook post providing more details of the move. Regarding the new terms that employees must adopt, he said:

“It’s about being good stewards of our company and our mission. It’s about the sense of responsibility we have for our collective success and each other as teammates. It’s about taking care of our company and each other.” “.

The post does not say where this idea came from. However, Meta’s vice president of augmented and virtual reality, Andrew Bosworth, said on Twitter that the end “metamates” was coined by the American scientist and writer Douglas Hofstadter.

As he explains, a Meta employee sent an email to the academic to ask for ideas for the company’s name change. Hofstadter first proposed “Teammate” (teammate) and “Metamate” as an alternative. Ultimately, the company opted for the latter.

But there is still more. As detailed by Hofstadter, the new term for Meta It is related to a phrase of the US Navy. It is about “ship, shipmate, self” (the ship, the crewmates, me), and details the order of priority that mariners must take into account.

Zuckerberg also made other announcements. For years the company used the slogan “Move fast and break things”, which was later replaced by “Move fast”. The new one is “Move fast together”. Employees were also invited to “live in the future”, “be direct” and “respect your colleagues”.





The changes were greeted with heart emojis on the company’s internal communication platform. However, far from the orbit of managers, some employees expressed their discontent. “Does this mean we are on a sinking ship?” one of them asked.

It should be noted that the idea of ​​Meta is not new. Instagram, a social network that belongs to the conglomerate led by Zuckerberg, has been using it for a long time. Likewise, the phrase the phrase has already been used for years within work teams of other companies.

