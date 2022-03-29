Zuckerberg explains his preparation to face the discomfort

mark zuckerberg prefer to take a time to think and to do some surfing before getting to work.

prefer to take a before getting to work. “ If I try to go directly to the tasks get up every morning and go read the emails and the news, It’s almost like I got punched “, acknowledges the founder of Facebook.

get up every morning and go read the emails and the news, “, acknowledges the founder of Facebook. Mark Zuckerberg, the creator of Facebook, is running to be the new superhero: “I want to be Hawkeye”

The Pixar founder’s book on creativity that Mark Zuckerberg recommends

Why are Spanish millionaires less supportive than Jeff Bezos or Bill Gates?

In a recent conversation on the podcast 4-Hour Work Week with Tim Ferrissthe founder of FacebookMark Zuckerbergtalked about how he prepares himself to face the discomfortsomething that must be a big part of your job due to the high level of criticism your platform receives with the usual prejudices.

Zuckerberg has adopted a series of methods to redirect your own energy and prevent attention from drifting from your routine daily.

“If I try to go straight to homework, get up every morning and go read emails and the news, it’s almost like I get punched,” he said.

“What I basically do is something physical and meditation to shut my mind off for an hour to reset and get to work. It’s really important. So things like foiling and surfing are really important to me, because when you’re out there in the water it’s quite hard to focus on anything else,” he explained. I would have assumed all the news that has happened in the world and then everything is OK and I say to myself ‘let’s deal with this,'” he said of what happens after taking your time.

Not that the first impulse in a real emergency is to put on a wetsuit and grab his board, but Zuckerberg does believe that the days when he can make that physical exit are the most productive. “”It’s not mainly about me… A key part is having an amazing team. The way I’ve put this system together isn’t necessarily something that’s going to work for a lot of other people.“, he finished.

Philip Ellis

Philip Ellis is a freelance writer and journalist from the United Kingdom covering pop culture, relationships and LGBTQ+ issues.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io