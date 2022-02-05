Zuckerberg lost $ 30 billion in one day. Here is the new ranking of the scroungers

Yesterday Meta (formerly Facebook) recorded a 25% share collapse losing a whopping 237 billion dollars of value in just 24 hours. The dismal record inevitably also impacted the wealth of its CEO Mark Zuckerberg who saw his wealth decrease by nearly $ 30 billion in one day

For the first time Zuckerberg comes out of the Top 10 in the ranking of the richest men in the world according to Forbes. Meta’s CEO owns the 13% of the company shares e therefore its assets partially linked to the company’s shares. Zuckerberg currently boasts a fortune of 84.3 billion dollarsranking al 13 place of the ranking of the scroungers.

The ranking of the richest men in the world

According to Forbes the hierarchies have changed slightly, and there may be more twists in the future. In the first place it remains firm Elon Musk with a heritage of 231 billion dollars. In second place the wealth of the owner of LVMH grows, Bernard Arnaultwith 194.5 billion dollars. Closes the podium Jeff Bezos with a heritage of 177.8 billion dollars.

Elon Musk (Tesla, SpaceX) Bernard Arnault (LMVH) Jeff Bezos (Amazon) Bill Gates (Microsoft) Larry Page (Google) Sergey Brin (Google) Warren Buffet (Berkshire Hathaway) Larry Ellison (software) Steve Ballmer (Microsoft) Gutam Adani & Family (infrastructure, raw materials)



