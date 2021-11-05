Zuckerberg opens the doors to the metaverse: there is a risk of an even more pervasive mass profiling

Mark Zuckerberg opens the doors to metaverse. It had been talked about for some time and – as we know – the day of the name change has arrived. Some problems actually appear on the horizon, because the not really original name “Meta” is a trademark already registered by another company, Meta PCs, an American company from Arizona. But I am sure that this hitch can be overcome with “business sound” and in any case the road seems to be marked, therefore, let’s see if this universe “beyond” the social networks will really be an opportunity or another trouble for us – already quite tame and enslaved – digital users.

In fact it is one Second Life much more advanced where our avatars can replicate themselves in a world much more beautiful than the real one, interact, design, confront with other digital citizens, work, do business and proceed with the purchase of goods and services, without leaving home. After all, traffic is a nuisance and it is harmful to the environment. So, a beautiful project.

The problem is that all that glitters is not gold and – as usual – the devil lurks in the details. And in this case, some details weigh like boulders.

First of all, the ad falls at a particular time, with Facebook in check, and it seems to be more of a skillful operation make-up linked to web reputation not really shiny at the moment of the largest social network. Moreover, that this passage towards a hyper-connected digital alter ego was close was already evident when, just over a month ago, the amazing Ray-ban glasses entered the market. These will undoubtedly be one of the main tools of integration with the metamondo which will go beyond Facebook (which still remains as a name on the market for now).

Already at the time of the market launch of these new lenses, the danger was evident that it was just a way to make us take another step in the reckless transfer of our data. And even then the concerns expressed by the Guarantor seemed absolutely to me legitimate and to be taken into great consideration.

And in Zuckerberg’s metaproject, the potential risks of one cannot fail to appear evident mass profiling even more creepy and pervasive than what we already suffer today, because conditioned by automatisms that will lead to giving away a lot of their personal data on the part of those who will wear every useful tool, starting from glasses, in order to connect with the new world that will give us the miracles that the real world does not allow us (ending up acquiring data not only related to what we are, but also to what we would like to be).

After all, already in the social dimension, which is increasingly imbued with our existence – whether we like it or not – we are in a golden prison. OTTs, like Facebook & C., have lived undisturbed along the tracks of a free web, but they have abused of this freedom granted to them, creating immense spaces where identities and highly personal data are now shared, thoughts are expressed and businesses and public services developed. And this space, for what it has become, in my opinion, it can no longer be left to the convenient self-regulation of big players (thus leaving them still undisturbed to continue “doing business” on us, cannibalizing data concerning us). These huge spaces on which now more and more we rest our lives should instead be considered for what they are today, real digital continents where our entire identities are developed and, therefore, should be legally regulated as essential services that systematically affect the rights and freedoms of us citizens (as well as the interests of businesses and PA).

Moreover, we can no longer remain indifferent in the face of algorithms (which are not open) which by now, behind accurate and opaque profiling, arbitrarily decide to “clean” (real purges) of profiles and posts that are inconvenient or that are simply not aligned with the mainstream.

And the fact that today Zuckerberg (and his potentially huge meta-world) asks us for help in self-regulation and asks us to facilitate a path of empowerment of users in what they continue to consider their private space cannot fail to take on the sweet-sour taste of one exscusatio non petita accusatio manifesta for everything that is already abundantly in place to the detriment of us users.

The only hope is that national states (and therefore politics) at the international level will realize the problem and finally and courageously regulate the regulatory boundaries of a world that is not digital, but it is more real of our (by now rather marginal) analogical reality.