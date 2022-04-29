Zuckerberg thinks the metaverse will be amazing in 2030… but for now it’s a loss pit

The Virtual Reality division of the Meta company is in charge of developing the metaverse, the new virtual world in which Mark Zuckerberg has great hopes. At the moment, however, all are losses: specifically, 2,960 million dollars in the last quarter alone. This rate of spending has caused the CEO of Meta to decide to slow down “the pace of some investments” in this future project, according to The Verge portal.

Meta -currently the owner of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram- has obtained this first quarter of 2022 a profit of 7,500 million dollars during the first quarter, 21% less than the first quarter of last year. After a few difficult months -Facebook experienced the loss of users for the first time in its history- Meta increases the number of users on its social networks, 6% compared to 2021.

Facebook claims that in the next five years it will hire 10,000 people in Europe to launch its “metaverse.” Third parties

Despite the costs, Zuckerberg continues to focus all his attention on the future of the metaverse. For the CEO, this fictional universe will mean a revolution in the way we relate to each other. Social interaction through software in cyberspace is something that has always caught the executive’s attention and now his company is immersed in the construction and democratization of the new world.





The point is that this virtual reality – through which Zuckerberg ensures that we can meet friends, go to concerts and even play sports – seems to be far from its final development. The CEO is very clear that the metaverse is a project for the future and in the meantime it will continue to cause losses.

The company wants to bring Horizon Worlds to web browsers, smartphones and consoles

The Meta Horizon Worlds video game -created so that Internet users begin to become familiar with virtual reality- is currently developing a web version to increase its number of users. The company wants to bring the game to web browsers, smartphones and consoles, without the need to purchase a Meta Quest Virtual Reality viewer.

Another project Meta is working on is the development of Project Cambria, a new high-end mixed reality headset. They would be the improved version of the current Quest 2 and it is likely that they will go on the market this year 2022. All this indicates that Meta is already directing all its actions to the final objective, which is the development of the new virtual world, the metaverse.